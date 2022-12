CAIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) -

SAUDI PRESS AGENCY SAID:

* SAUDI TOURISM DEVELOPMENT FUND, RED SEA MARKETS CO LTD SIGN AGREEMENT TO BUILD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND IN ASEER REGION

* SAUDI FRANSI CAPITAL TO MANAGE NEW REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND IN ASEER REGION

* BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI SIGNS FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH RED SEA MARKETS CO WORTH 643 MILLION RIYALS TO SUPPORT INVESTMENTS IN TOURISM SECTOR (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz;)