Banswara Syntex Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
May 11, 2024 at 08:34 am EDT
Banswara Syntex Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,433.88 million compared to INR 3,689.68 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,520.93 million compared to INR 3,740.94 million a year ago. Net income was INR 84.75 million compared to INR 288.35 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.48 compared to INR 8.42 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.48 compared to INR 8.42 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 12,638.71 million compared to INR 14,987.78 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 12,817.54 million compared to INR 15,133.53 million a year ago. Net income was INR 355.41 million compared to INR 1,127.43 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.38 compared to INR 32.93 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.38 compared to INR 32.93 a year ago.