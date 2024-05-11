Banswara Syntex Limited is an India-based vertically integrated textile company that specializes in the production of yarn, fabric and readymade garments. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of spun synthetic blended yarn, wool and wool mix yarn, spun synthetic and worsted fabrics, cotton and linen fabrics, and readymade garments. The Company also produces shirting and technical fabrics. Its featured products include performance finish fabric, technical fabric, automotive fabric and fire-retardant fabric. The technical fabric is a textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes, which are used in filter clothing, furniture, hygiene medicals and construction material. The Company manufactures fabrics for trimming interiors of automobile seats as well as door trims. It manufactures permanent inherent fire-retardant fabric, which is used as curtains, upholstery, drapes, wall paneling, cushion covers, sheets and as lining for tents.