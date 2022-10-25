Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bantec, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANT   US06684B2043

BANTEC, INC.

(BANT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:19 2022-10-25 am EDT
0.000200 USD    0.00%
11:18aBantec's Howco Awarded Contracts Totaling $109,000.00 In One Day
PR
09/21Bantec's Drone USA Receives Repeat Business Purchase Order from New Jersey Police Department to Technologically Upgrade their Drone Fleet
PR
09/21Bantec, Inc. Announces its Subsidiary Drone USA Receives Repeat Business Purchase Order from New Jersey Police Department to Technologically Upgrade Their Drone Fleet
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bantec's Howco Awarded Contracts Totaling $109,000.00 In One Day

10/25/2022 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that its subsidiary Howco received $109,000.00 in orders in one Day.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "We received at total of $109,000.00 in contracts in a single day with 80% of them being awarded by the DLA.  This banner day is the result of the hardworking sales team at Howco. Howco sales in general continue to increase so we expect a  profitable and strong 2023.

About Bantec 
Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:
Michael Bannon
Chairman & CEO
mike@bantecinc.com
+1 (203) 410-8924 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bantecs-howco-awarded-contracts-totaling-109-000-00-in-one-day-301658766.html

SOURCE Bantec, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BANTEC, INC.
11:18aBantec's Howco Awarded Contracts Totaling $109,000.00 In One Day
PR
09/21Bantec's Drone USA Receives Repeat Business Purchase Order from New Jersey Police Depar..
PR
09/21Bantec, Inc. Announces its Subsidiary Drone USA Receives Repeat Business Purchase Order..
CI
08/19Bantec : Amendment to Quarterly Report - Form 10-Q/A
PU
08/19BANTEC, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/15BANTEC, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/15Bantec, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June ..
CI
07/26Bantec, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
07/19Bantec, Inc. announced that it has received $0.4 million in funding from Trillium Partn..
CI
07/01Bantec, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.4 million in funding from Trillium..
CI
More news