Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Banxa Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNXA   CA06683R1010

BANXA HOLDINGS INC.

(BNXA)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58 2022-11-03 pm EDT
1.080 CAD   -0.92%
11/04IIROC Trading Halt - BNXA
AQ
10/25Banxa Holdings Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.5 million in funding from The Lind Partners, LLC
CI
10/17Banxa Holdings Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3.5 million in funding from The Lind Partners, LLC
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banxa : Integrates with ZenGo Wallet to offer a secure, self-custodial onramp alternative to exchanges

11/21/2022 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With all eyes on centralized exchanges after the collapse of Celsius, Voyager, and now FTX, ZenGo and Banxa have partnered to enable the most simple and trusted crypto onramp directly into the industry's most secure crypto wallet with no private key vulnerability. This partnership will enable a Banxa-powered, frictionless & secure payment experience for ZenGo's 700,000+ users across 150+ jurisdictions.

Banxa now becomes the preferred on-ramp provider, allowing ZenGo users to securely purchase crypto using the widest range of global and local payment methods.

Within just a few minutes of any crypto purchase, the customer's digital assets will arrive and be safeguarded by ZenGo's industry-leading MPC security infrastructure. ZenGo is accessible to users of all backgrounds and experience levels, as its wallets do not require prior knowledge of crypto to use and include live 24/7 in-app support. Banxa also provides a fast and easy KYC process to ZenGo's users and full handling of regulatory compliance.

"Banxa is thrilled to partner with an industry-pioneering company like ZenGo that places such a premium on security, which is now more important than ever," said Banxa CEO Holger Arians. "Banxa's mission is to provide a more accessible means for global and local payment options, and I am confident ZenGo users will reap the benefits of seamless and secure digital asset transactions."

ZenGo is the first consumer-focused Web3 crypto wallet powered by multiparty computation (MPC), powering guaranteed account recovery, no seed phrase vulnerability, and a built-in web3 firewall. In April 2022, ZenGo became the first multichain Web3 crypto wallet with account-phishing protection and seamless wallet recoverability, deploying their ClearSign web3 firewall to industry acclaim.

Banxa serves more than 100 million users through major crypto exchanges, wallets, and DeFi apps. Offering risk and compliance regulatory services, Banxa is supported by 80 different coins and chains, which continue to grow through its plentiful partner network. Partners include industry heavyweights such as Binance, KuCoin, dYdX, OKX, and other emerging Web3 companies.

The partnership will launch with a 0% fee purchase promotion for new users up to USD $200, and a 0.1% fee on stablecoin purchases via wire transfer.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banxa Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 21:21:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANXA HOLDINGS INC.
11/04IIROC Trading Halt - BNXA
AQ
10/25Banxa Holdings Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.5 million in funding from The ..
CI
10/17Banxa Holdings Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3.5 million in funding fro..
CI
10/06Banxa Holdings Initiates Formal Process to Evaluate Strategic Opportunities
CI
08/24Banxa : Partners With BitKeep, Gives 6 Million Users Access To Crypto
PU
07/27Banxa Establishesoffice Submits 8 Li : Banxa Establishes USA Office, Submits 8 License App..
PU
07/18Banxa Holdings Inc.(TSXV:BNXA) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Com..
CI
07/13Banxa : Certification achieved for Banxa under the Australian Digital Currency Industry Co..
PU
07/07Banxa : Continues Growth with Local Payments in South Africa
PU
07/05Banxa : Announces Partnership With First Wallet Live On StarkNet – Argent X￼
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 70,8 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net income 2022 -10,8 M -6,77 M -6,77 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,9 M 36,5 M 35,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart BANXA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Banxa Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,25 AUD
Average target price 4,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 254%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Holger Arians Chief Executive Officer
Domenic Carosa Chairman
Iain Clark Chief Technology Officer
Stephane Leloup Head-Compliance
Matthew Lucas Cain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-64.24%37
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-82.07%10 272
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-64.33%180
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-87.73%51
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-75.00%48
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-93.80%18