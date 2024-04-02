BitMart deepened collaboration with Banxa to launch a fiat-to-BMX (BitMart's native token) seamless purchase service for its global users. This initiative is designed to provide a more efficient and convenient BMX trading service for users and is set to expand BMX's liquidity further. Leveraging Banxa's licensed, registered qualifications and diversified payment methodology, BitMart has been able to offer 'localized' payment services globally, enabling users to acquire cryptocurrencies more conveniently and rapidly at lower costs.

Since establishing a partnership with Banxa in March 2023, the two entities have successfully collaborated for one year. With the integration of Banxa, BitMart has successfully introduced fiat currency purchasing services for cryptocurrencies to users in over 160 countries and regions. Now, BitMart users can directly purchase BMX and over 150 other cryptocurrencies using more than 30 types of fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.

The launch of this new service allows BitMart users to more conveniently exchange fiat currency for BMX. Holders of BMX not only enjoy transaction fee discounts on BitMart and participate in numerous BitMart platform activities, such as Launchpad and Vote Listing. The integration between BitMart and Banxa encompasses traditional payment methods like credit cards and bank transfers and modern payment avenues such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and SEPA specifically for European customers.

Additionally, Banxa offers dozens of localised payment methods including Interac, POLi, Pix, and SEPI, further simplifying the purchasing process and allowing users to engage in the digital economy in their preferred manner, thereby fully meeting the diverse needs of global users. With the launch of the seamless BMX purchase service via Banxa, the BMX ecosystem has taken another significant step forward. BMX, as BitMart's native token, is progressively expanding its token liquidity and playing a more central role in the ecosystem's infrastructure, including wallets and DEXs.

To date, over 800,000 users from the BitMart platform hold BMX. In celebration of the first anniversary of their collaboration and appreciation of users, BitMart and Banxa have jointly launched a series of promotional activities for purchasing BMX from 2nd April to 16th April 2024. The activities include zero fees for purchasing BMX via Banxa, a 25% discount on spot trading fees when using BMX for payment, additional airdrop rewards for BMX purchases, and opportunities to earn income by staking BMX.

Please refer to the event page for more detailed information on the activities.