Pinstripes Class A Common Stock and Warrants to Trade on NYSE on January 2, 2024, under the Symbols “PNST and “PNST WS” Best-in-Class Experiential Dining and Entertainment Brand Has Raised More Than $70 Million, Including $50 Million in Senior Secured Financing from Oaktree Company to Ring the NYSE Opening Bell on January 19, 2024

Pinstripes, Inc., a best-in-class experiential dining and entertainment brand combining bistro, bowling, bocce and private event space, and Banyan Acquisition Corporation (“Banyan”) (NYSE: BYN) today announced they have closed their previously announced business combination (“the Business Combination”), which was approved by Banyan’s stockholders at a meeting on December 27, 2023.

Pursuant to the Business Combination, Pinstripes has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banyan, which has changed its name to Pinstripes Holdings, Inc. (together with Pinstripes, Inc, “Pinstripes”). Pinstripes’ Class A common stock and warrants will begin trading on NYSE under the ticker symbols “PNST” and “PNST WS,” respectively, on January 2, 2024. Pinstripes’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dale Schwartz, and the rest of the current management team of Pinstripes, will continue in their management roles.

In connection with the Business Combination, Pinstripes has raised more than $70 million in gross proceeds to support the Company’s strategic growth plans and the opening of additional locations. As part of such gross proceeds, Pinstripes has obtained a $50 million senior secured loan due 2028 (“2028 Loan”) from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), on terms substantially the same as those set forth in the non-binding term sheet disclosed in a current report on Form 8-K filed by Banyan on December 19, 2023. Oaktree will have the option at its sole discretion and election, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, to loan an additional $40 million in aggregate principal amount to Pinstripes no earlier than nine months and no later than 12 months following the 2028 Loan closing.

“Today is a significant milestone for Pinstripes. Completing our business combination with Banyan and introducing Pinstripes to the public markets is a tremendous achievement and the next chapter in our business journey,” said Mr. Schwartz. “We have achieved strong results to date, and this transaction will help fuel our growth as we continue to scale and open additional Pinstripes locations. On behalf of Pinstripes, I want to thank Banyan for their strong partnership, Oaktree for their financial commitment, our Pinstripes team for their passion and dedication, and our guests who for seventeen years have joined us for countless celebrations and magical moments.”

Jerry Hyman, Chairman of Banyan stated: “We formed Banyan to identify a strong business with promising growth in the foodservice industry and take them to the public markets, and after partnering with Pinstripes on this transaction, we are proud to say we have accomplished this goal. Pinstripes is a leader in experiential dining and as consumers demand multidimensional dining options in this post-COVID world, Pinstripes will continue scaling as an example for all others to follow. Once more, we’re thrilled to have played a key role in taking Pinstripes public and are confident Dale and the entire exceptional management team will continue to execute on their robust growth plans and strategy and I’m looking forward to serving on the Pinstripes board.”

To celebrate the completion of the Business Combination, Pinstripes will be ringing the Opening Bell at the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. ET on January 19, 2024. A live stream of the event and replay can be accessed by visiting https://www.nyse.com/bell.

Additional information regarding Pinstripes and the closing of the Business Combination, including the loan from Oaktree, will be included in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management and Board of Directors

Following the Business Combination, Mr. Schwartz will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors, in addition to President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Querciagrossa will continue as Chief Financial Officer of Pinstripes. In addition, Jack Greenberg, Dr. Daniel Goldberg, Larry Kadis, George Koutsogiorgas and Diane Aigotti, along with Jerry Hyman, will serve as independent directors on the board of Pinstripes.

Advisors

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. served as financial advisor, capital markets advisor and placement agent to Banyan. BTIG, LLC served as capital markets advisor and placement agent to Banyan. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Roth Capital Partners and Stephens Inc. served as capital markets advisors to Pinstripes. DLA Piper LLP (US) served as legal counsel to William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and BTIG, LLC. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP acted as legal advisor to Pinstripes, Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Banyan and White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Oaktree.

About Pinstripes

Born in the Midwest, Pinstripes’ best-in-class venues offer a combination of made-from-scratch dining, bowling and bocce and flexible private event space. From its full-service Italian-American food and beverage menu to its gaming array of bowling and bocce, Pinstripes offers multi-generational activities seven days a week. Its elegant and spacious 25,000 – 38,000 square foot venues can accommodate groups of 20 to 1,500 people for private events, parties, and celebrations. For more information on Pinstripes, please visit www.pinstripes.com.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $183 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,200 employees and offices in 21 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

