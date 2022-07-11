Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Banyan Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYN   CA06683K1066

BANYAN GOLD CORP.

(BYN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:21 2022-07-11 pm EDT
0.4000 CAD   +2.56%
02:35pBANYAN GOLD : Building Resources in Yukon, CEO Clip Video
NE
06/30Banyan gold files technical report for aurmac property, 4 million ounce updated mineral resource estimate, yukon, canada
AQ
06/29Banyan Gold Files Technical Report for Aurmac Property, 4 Million Ounce Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Yukon, Canada
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banyan Gold: Building Resources in Yukon, CEO Clip Video

07/11/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) - is focused on increasing resources at their AurMac Gold Project. BTV interviews President & CEO, Tara Christie, to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/banyan-gold-building-gold-resources-in-yukon-btv-investing-news-ceo-clip-60sec

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF)

https://www.banyangold.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130521


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,92 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,0 M 68,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart BANYAN GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Banyan Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,39 CAD
Average target price 1,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 221%
Managers and Directors
Tara M. Christie President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David M. Rutt Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Burleton Independent Director
David Robert Reid Independent Director
Marc Girthon Blythe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANYAN GOLD CORP.11.43%69
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-1.62%25 472
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-8.95%8 391
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-13.97%5 127
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-7.65%4 914
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-39.66%3 084