Banyan Gold: Building Resources in Yukon, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) - is focused on increasing resources at their AurMac Gold Project. BTV interviews President & CEO, Tara Christie, to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/post/banyan-gold-building-gold-resources-in-yukon-btv-investing-news-ceo-clip-60sec

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF)

https://www.banyangold.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130521