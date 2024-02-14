Banyan Gold Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is focused on two Yukon gold properties, the AurMac Gold Project and Hyland Gold Project. The Hyland Gold Project is located in the Watson Lake Mining District in the southeast Yukon, approximately 74 kilometers northeast from the town of Watson Lake within the traditional territory of the Kaska Dena Nation (Liard First Nation). It consists of approximately 927 active Yukon registered quartz mineral claims totaling over 18,620 hectares in area that is road accessible from Watson Lake. The AurMac Gold Project is located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 56 kilometers northeast from the village of Mayo and 356 kilometers north of Whitehorse, within the traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun. The project consists of approximately 506 active Yukon registered quartz mineral claims totaling over 9,230 hectares.

Sector Gold