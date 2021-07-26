Exclusive: FirstGroup's top shareholder demands CEO, 2 board members resign

Log in
    BYN   CA06683K1066

BANYAN GOLD CORP.

(BYN)
07/26/2021 | 03:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: First Student school buses parked in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Coast Capital fund on Monday demanded the resignation of FirstGroup's chief executive and two board members in the wake of a contentious asset sale, deepening a rift between the British transport company and its biggest shareholder.

New York-based Coast Capital, which owns roughly 15% in FirstGroup, has been opposing the sale of the company's U.S.-based FirstStudent and FirstTransit businesses to Swedish group EQT, arguing the price was too low.

The deal closed on July 21 after 61.3% of investors at a meeting in May voted in favour of the sale. Last week, FirstGroup boosted shareholder returns by 37% to 500 million pounds.

Coast Capital founding partner James Rasteh told Reuters his firm presented alternate deal proposals to FirstGroup that Coast believed would provide superior value to shareholders, but that FirstGroup did not engage with them.

A representative for FTSE 250-listed FirstGroup did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coast's proposals included a sale-and-leaseback transaction and possible deals with a special acquisition vehicle, it said.

"Given the board's decision to pursue a different path, Coast Capital and fellow shareholders request that (FirstGroup CEO Matthew) Gregory resign," Coast said in a statement seen by Reuters. It also asked for the resignation of board members Julia Steyn and Warwick Brady.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Yadarisa Shabong


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANYAN GOLD CORP. 0.00% 0.275 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EQT AB (PUBL) 1.86% 436.3 Delayed Quote.104.47%
FIRSTGROUP PLC -1.70% 80.75 Delayed Quote.11.01%
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,86 M -1,48 M -1,48 M
Net cash 2020 5,36 M 4,26 M 4,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,9 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tara M. Christie President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David M. Rutt Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Ayranto Chairman
Stephen Burleton Independent Director
David Robert Reid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANYAN GOLD CORP.0.00%42
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION15.82%27 754
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-1.94%8 099
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-14.83%6 090
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-4.46%5 541
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-15.35%4 039