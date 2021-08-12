Log in
    B58   SG1T49930665

BANYAN TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(B58)
General Announcement::Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited Q2/2021 Results

08/12/2021 | 12:41am EDT
No. L016/2021

August 11, 2021

Subject:

Approval of the 2nd Quarter 2021 Financial Statements, and Appointment of

Chief Executive Officer

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting of Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited ("the Company") No. 3/2021 which is held on August 11, 2021 resolved the following significant matters:

  1. Approved the Company's financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 reviewed by the Auditor with the report thereon.
  2. Acknowledged the appointment of Mr. Shankar Chandran, who is currently the Managing Director, to be the Chief Executive Officer, effective from August 11, 2021 onwards.
  3. Acknowledged the change in position of Mr. Ho KwonPing, who is currently the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, to be the Executive Chairman of the Board, effective from August 11, 2021 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Edmund Tan Min Hai)

SAVP - Head of Finance and Accounting

1/1

Disclaimer

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 158 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2020 -95,8 M -70,7 M -70,7 M
Net Debt 2020 578 M 426 M 426 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 272 M 201 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
EV / Sales 2020 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 53,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hock Lye See President & Group Managing Director
Keen Choy Moy Secretary, SVP-Group Finance & Corporate Affairs
Kwon Ping Ho Executive Chairman
Chee Ming Timothy Chia Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Tay Koh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANYAN TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED20.75%201
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-1.29%14 524
WHITBREAD PLC2.35%8 943
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.20.88%6 720
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.23%6 634
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-5.15%6 521