General Announcement::Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited Q2/2021 Results

No. L016/2021

August 11, 2021

Subject: Approval of the 2nd Quarter 2021 Financial Statements, and Appointment of Chief Executive Officer To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting of Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited ("the Company") No. 3/2021 which is held on August 11, 2021 resolved the following significant matters:

Approved the Company's financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 reviewed by the Auditor with the report thereon. Acknowledged the appointment of Mr. Shankar Chandran, who is currently the Managing Director, to be the Chief Executive Officer, effective from August 11, 2021 onwards. Acknowledged the change in position of Mr. Ho KwonPing, who is currently the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, to be the Executive Chairman of the Board, effective from August 11, 2021 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Edmund Tan Min Hai)

SAVP - Head of Finance and Accounting

1/1