    600019   CNE0000015R4

BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.

(600019)
Baoshan Iron & Steel : China's crude steel output slips for third month on production curbs

09/14/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
A worker checks steel wires at a warehouse in Dalian, Liaoning province

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's crude steel production fell for a third straight month in August as Beijing maintained curbs on production to reduce carbon emissions, official data showed on Wednesday.

The world's largest steel producer churned out 83.24 million tonnes of the metal last month, down 4.1% from July and well down on output of 94.85 million tonnes in August 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

That was the lowest monthly output since March 2020, not accounting for January and February data which the NBS combines.

Average daily output of crude steel stood at 2.69 million tonnes in August, down from 2.8 million tonnes in July, according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data.

In the first eight months of the year, China produced 733.02 million tonnes of crude steel, up 5.3% from the January-August period in 2020, according to the statistics bureau.

China's resolution to reduce carbon emissions and pollutants from the ferrous sector have capped steel production since late June, but the efforts have also supported steel prices on supply concerns as September and October are normally peak times for steel consumption in construction activities.

Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 163 mills across the country ran at below 76% in August, falling sharply from an average rate of 86.7% over the same period a year earlier, according to Mysteel consultancy.

The country's top listed steel producer Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd had reduced its steel products exports in response to the government's appeal that steelmakers and traders ensure domestic supplies this year.

Prices for construction-used steel rebar futures and hot rolled coils used in the manufacturing sector had gained 22% and 30%, respectively, so far this year to the end of August.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Richard Pullin and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Min Zhang and Shivani Singh


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 364 B 56 500 M 56 500 M
Net income 2021 27 543 M 4 277 M 4 277 M
Net Debt 2021 23 563 M 3 659 M 3 659 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
Yield 2021 5,60%
Capitalization 241 B 37 462 M 37 457 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 47 710
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,04 CNY
Average target price 12,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji Xin Zou Chairman
Yong Hong Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tian Yong Independent Director
Xiong Wen Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Sheng Yu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.85.55%40 093
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.212.82%26 919
JSW STEEL LIMITED79.03%22 698
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION61.01%22 291
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.20.70%21 411
EVRAZ PLC29.56%12 340