BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co has signed a joint research agreement for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) with state oil major Sinopec, global energy company Shell and German chemical firm BASF, the company said on its WeChat account late on Monday.

The company, known as Baosteel, is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Baowu Steel Group, the world's largest steelmaker.

The four companies will jointly assess the feasibility of building China's first open 10 million metric ton CCUS project in eastern China, Baosteel said.

The move aims to provide carbon reduction solutions for industrial enterprises along the Yangtze River in east China and build a low-carbon product supply chain, it said, adding the collaboration will help promote development in the steel and petrochemical industries.

The eastern region of China, accounting for 40% of the country's total gross domestic product (GDP), is also one of the largest carbon dioxide emitters, contributing to 30% of China's total carbon emissions.

The agreement came after the four parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last November in Shanghai.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Chen Aizhu; editing by Eileen Soreng)