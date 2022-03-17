Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600019   CNE0000015R4

BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.

(600019)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Baosteel flags lower profitability on commodity volatility

03/17/2022 | 12:13am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Surging prices of alloys, nonferrous metals and energy have "significantly" dented the profitability for Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, the top Chinese steelmaker said, without providing further details of the impact.

Due to carbon and environmental curbs and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prices of commodities scaled fresh highs and affected profitability, the steelmaker said in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing released on Wednesday night.

The steel giant, known as Baosteel, noticed that the industry is gradually recovering from the low ebb seen in the fourth quarter of 2021, when production and consumption were sluggish.

Downstream demand from vehicles and shipbuilding sectors has been strong, and Chinese steel producers have also ramped up exports of hot-rolled coils to address the supply shortage in Europe fuelled by the Ukraine crisis, Baosteel said, adding that it's still a struggle for the sector to match performances from the year-ago period.

"Generally speaking, (the steel sector) in the first half of 2021 was more driven by demand, while this year is more propelled by costs," said Baosteel.

Futures prices of hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, have gained around 15% so far this year. Iron ore and coking coal prices jumped more than 20% and 30%, respectively.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. 2.59% 6.34 End-of-day quote.-11.45%
SHANGHAI A INDEX 3.49% 3323.3533 Real-time Quote.-12.87%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX 2.84% 270.0516 Real-time Quote.-5.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -11.71% 95.75 Delayed Quote.44.72%
Financials
Sales 2021 362 B 57 056 M 57 056 M
Net income 2021 27 002 M 4 251 M 4 251 M
Net Debt 2021 20 738 M 3 265 M 3 265 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,22x
Yield 2021 9,81%
Capitalization 141 B 22 229 M 22 229 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 47 710
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6,34 CNY
Average target price 10,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji Xin Zou Chairman
Yong Hong Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tian Yong Independent Director
Xiong Wen Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Sheng Yu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-11.45%21 599
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION9.05%20 868
JSW STEEL LIMITED-0.10%20 181
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-19.71%15 239
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.55%14 100
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.21.73%8 127