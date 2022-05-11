Dalian iron ore bounces back with near 5% jump on demand hopes

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures jumped
nearly 5% on Wednesday, after falling for three straight
sessions, as hopes of demand recovery at mills rose, even as
COVID-19-led lockdowns in the country disrupted economic
activity.
The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for September delivery, jumped 4.8% to 817
yuan per tonne as of 0330GMT.
On the Singapore exchange, the most-traded June iron ore
contract gained 3.4% to $130.75 per tonne.
"The (pandemic's) impact on areas such as Tangshan is
easing, and raw materials' transportation has resumed," analysts
with Haitong Futures said in a note, adding that daily molten
iron output recovered from previous weeks.
However, profits at mills are relatively low and steel
production controls may still weigh on mills' utilisation rates,
said the note.
China's producer price index rose 8% year-on-year in April,
the slowest pace in a year, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics showed, giving policymakers headroom for more
stimulus to shore up a flagging economy.
Coking coal prices on the Dalian bourse rose 2.5%
to 2,678 yuan a tonne and coke futures increased 2.4%
to 3,422 yuan per tonne.
The jump in raw material prices also drove steel products on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
Construction material steel rebar for October
delivery advanced 2.2% to 4,689 yuan ($698.14) a tonne. Hot
rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, leaped
2.3% to 4,793 yuan per tonne.
China's top listed steel producer Baoshan Iron & Steel
said on Tuesday it would cut June delivery prices
for hot rolled and cold rolled products by 100 yuan per tonne.
Shanghai stainless steel gained 1.5% to 18,975
yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.7164 Chinese yuan)
