Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAOS   KYG089081163

BAOSHENG MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BAOS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-09-26 pm EDT
0.9300 USD   -4.87%
04:21pBaosheng Media : Resignation and appointment of Independent Director - Form 6-K
PU
07/21Baosheng Media : Letter of Friedman LLP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated July 21, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07/21Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Appoints Shasha Mi as the Chief Executive Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baosheng Media : Resignation and appointment of Independent Director - Form 6-K

09/26/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resignation and appointment of Independent Director

Mr. Weitao Liang, an independent director of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the "Company"), a member of the audit committee, the compensation committee, and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), and the chairperson of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, notified the Company of his resignation as a director for personal reasons, effective September 15, 2022 (the "Resignation"). Mr. Weitao Liang's resignation from the Board was not a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company.

On September 20, 2022, the Board appointed Mr. Guangyao Zhu as (i) a director, (ii) a member of each of the nominating and corporate governance committee, audit committee, and compensation committee of the Board, and (iii) the chairperson of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. The appointment intends to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Weitao Liang's departure. The Company has determined that Mr. Guangyao Zhu satisfies the "independence" requirements of the corporate governance rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC, and Rule 10A-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The biographical information of Mr. Guangyao Zhu is set forth below.

Since October 2021, Mr. Guangyao Zhu has served as the chairman at Beijing Mingdi Technology and Trade Development Co., Ltd., a company that invests in the business of landscaping, construction, and construction supplies. Since December 2018, Mr. Guangyao Zhu has served as the deputy secretary general at the artificial intelligence education special committee of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, where Mr. Zhu was primarily responsible for outreach activities of the special committee. From September 2017 to November 2018, Mr. Zhu served as the chairman at Beijing Kunyue Education Technology Co., Ltd., a company investing in Sino-foreign cooperative education and school-enterprise cooperative education, where Mr. Zhu was mainly responsible for overseeing the company's daily operations and making strategic decisions for the company. From July 2013 to August 2017, Mr. Zhu served as the general manager at Beijing Senbin International Education Technology Co., Ltd., where he was responsible for managing the translation services, training services, and marketing activities of the company. Mr. Zhu obtained his bachelor's degree in English from Beijing Foreign Studies University in 2003 and his master's degree in international trade from the University of Murcia in Spain in 2022.

Mr. Guangyao Zhu does not have a family relationship with any director or executive officer of the Company and has not been involved in any transaction with the Company during the past two years that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Disclaimer

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 20:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAOSHENG MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:21pBaosheng Media : Resignation and appointment of Independent Director - Form 6-K
PU
07/21Baosheng Media : Letter of Friedman LLP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dat..
PU
07/21Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Appoints Shasha Mi as the Chief Executive Officer
CI
07/21Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Appoints Shasha Mi as a Director and the Chairper..
CI
06/14Baosheng Media Group Says it has Regained Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule
MT
06/14Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price ..
AQ
05/24Baog Medi : Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Announces Share Consolidation - Form 6-K
PU
05/24Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Announces Share Consolidation
GL
05/24Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Announces Share Consolidation
GL
05/17Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,91 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,75 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,94 M 8,94 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart BAOSHENG MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shasha Mi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yue Jin Chief Financial Officer
Kun Zhang Independent Director
Wei Tao Liang Independent Director
Chang Hong Jiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAOSHENG MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-65.88%9
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED12.79%2 089
CARDLYTICS, INC.-85.55%314
EMRO., INCORPORATED.-28.75%115
HIGHCO-6.40%93
MCH GROUP AG-44.44%75