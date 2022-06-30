Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baozun Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZUN   US06684L1035

BAOZUN INC.

(BZUN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
11.10 USD   +0.91%
06:23aBAOZUN : Announcement — Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong And Change of Process Agent - Form 6-K
PU
06/27BAOZUN : Announces Shareholder Resolutions Adopted at 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
06/27Baozun Announces Shareholder Resolutions Adopted at 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baozun : Announcement — Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong And Change of Process Agent - Form 6-K

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Under our weighted voting rights structure, our share capital comprises Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Each Class A ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise one vote, and each Class B ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise ten votes, respectively, on any resolution tabled at our general meetings, except as may otherwise be required by law or provided for in our memorandum and articles of association. Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in a company with a weighted voting rights structure. Our American depositary shares, each representing three of our Class A ordinary shares, are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the symbol BZUN.

Baozun Inc.

寶尊電商有限公司*

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9991)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AND

CHANGE OF PROCESS AGENT

The board (the "Board") of directors of Baozun Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong changes to 5/F, Manulife Place, 348 Kwun Tong Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from June 30, 2022.

The Board hereby further announces that Ms. So Ka Man is appointed as the authorized representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notices on the Company's behalf in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) in place of Ms. Tsang Wan Ling with effect from June 30, 2022.

By order of the Board
Baozun Inc.
Vincent Wenbin Qiu
Chairman

Hong Kong, June 30, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, our board of directors comprises Mr. Vincent Wenbin Qiu as the chairman, Mr. Junhua Wu, Mr. Satoshi Okada and Ms. Yang Liu as directors, and Mr. Yiu Pong Chan, Ms. Bin Yu, Mr. Steve Hsien-Chieng Hsia and Mr. Benjamin Changqing Ye as independent directors.

* for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Baozun Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAOZUN INC.
06:23aBAOZUN : Announcement — Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong And Chang..
PU
06/27BAOZUN : Announces Shareholder Resolutions Adopted at 2022 Annual General Meeting of Share..
PU
06/27Baozun Announces Shareholder Resolutions Adopted at 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shar..
GL
06/27Baozun Announces Shareholder Resolutions Adopted at 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shar..
AQ
06/23Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
06/07Else Nutrition Up More Than 3% As Enters China Market, via a Signed Agreement with Baoz..
MT
06/07Else Nutrition Enters China Market, via a Signed Agreement with Baozun, an E-Commerce D..
MT
06/07ELSE NUTRITION BRIEF : Enters the Chinese Market, via a Signed Agreement with Baozun, a Le..
MT
06/07Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Signs Agreement with Baozun to Enter the Chinese Market
CI
06/02Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAOZUN INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 701 M 1 448 M 1 448 M
Net income 2022 30,0 M 4,48 M 4,48 M
Net cash 2022 2 784 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 557x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 028 M 750 M 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 821
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart BAOZUN INC.
Duration : Period :
Baozun Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOZUN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 74,38 CNY
Average target price 79,38 CNY
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wen Bin Qiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Yu Chief Financial Officer
Yan Jie Zhu Finance Director
Nan Xie Vice President-IT Engineering & Management
Yiu Pong Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAOZUN INC.-20.14%750
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.10%443 994
PROSUS N.V.-15.41%92 498
NETFLIX, INC.-70.39%79 241
AIRBNB, INC.-43.58%59 783
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-48.80%42 160