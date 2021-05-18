Baozun Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results 05/18/2021 | 06:01am EDT Send by mail :

SHANGHAI, China, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights Total net revenues were RMB2,020.5 million (US$ 1 308.4 million), an increase of 32.6% year-over-year.

308.4 million), an increase of 32.6% year-over-year. Income from operations was RMB52.9 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 313.4% year-over-year. Operating margin was 2.6%, compared with 0.8% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations 2 was RMB75.8 million (US$11.6 million), an increase of 105.9% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.7%, compared with 2.4% in the same quarter of last year.

was RMB75.8 million (US$11.6 million), an increase of 105.9% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.7%, compared with 2.4% in the same quarter of last year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB2.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 3 was RMB61.2 million (US$9.3 million), an increase of 135.5% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net margin was 3.0%, compared with 1.7% in the same quarter of last year.

was RMB61.2 million (US$9.3 million), an increase of 135.5% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net margin was 3.0%, compared with 1.7% in the same quarter of last year. Basic and diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per American Depository Share (“ADS 4 ”) were RMB0.02 (US$0.00) and RMB0.02 (US$0.00), respectively, compared with RMB0.04 and RMB0.04, respectively, for the same quarter of last year.

”) were RMB0.02 (US$0.00) and RMB0.02 (US$0.00), respectively, compared with RMB0.04 and RMB0.04, respectively, for the same quarter of last year. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS5 were RMB0.83 (US$0.13) and RMB0.82 (US$0.13), respectively, compared with RMB0.44 and RMB0.44, respectively, for the same period of 2020. _______________________________ 1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition.

3 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and unrealized investment loss.

4 Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares.

5 Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS are non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted net income per ordinary share multiplied by three, respectively.

6 GMV includes value added tax and excludes (i) shipping charges, (ii) surcharges and other taxes, (iii) value of the goods that are returned and (iv) deposits for purchases that have not been settled.

7 Distribution GMV refers to the GMV under the distribution business model.

8 Non-distribution GMV refers to the GMV under the service fee business model and the consignment business model.

First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights Total Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) 6 was RMB13,241.0 million, an increase of 43.8% year-over-year.

was RMB13,241.0 million, an increase of 43.8% year-over-year. Distribution GMV 7 was RMB1,074.2 million, an increase of 37.2% year-over-year.

was RMB1,074.2 million, an increase of 37.2% year-over-year. Non-distribution GMV 8 was RMB12,166.8 million, an increase of 44.4% year-over-year.

was RMB12,166.8 million, an increase of 44.4% year-over-year. Number of brand partners increased to 281 as of March 31, 2021, from 239 as of March 31, 2020.

Number of GMV brand partners increased to 272 as of March 31, 2021, from 228 as of March 31, 2020. Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “We are pleased to announce a solid quarter of high-quality growth as we kick off our medium-term strategic plan. In this new era of e-commerce, where store operations and store management increasingly rely on digital operating platforms and ecosystems, our belief that ‘technology empowers future success’ and our comprehensive infrastructure have consistently enabled us to extend our competitive advantage. We are thrilled that we have made faster-than-expected progress, especially in executing our omni-channel strategy and deepening our penetration into the luxury sector.” “During the quarter, we refined our strategic priorities around sustainability and established a sustainability committee that reports directly to our board of directors. As the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China, we recognize and embrace our unique and pioneering role, and we will continue to work on building a sustainable and innovative ecosystem while striving to set new benchmarks for our industry. Meanwhile, we deepened our investments in talent and look forward to enabling our people to exceed their potential. We believe we are well on our way to achieving sustainable and profitable long-term growth as a result of the accelerated progress we have made so far this year,” Mr. Qiu concluded. Mr. Arthur Yu, Chief Financial Officer of Baozun, commented, “With the acceleration of our omni-channel strategy, together with strong business diversification and efficiency improvements, we demonstrated the great resilience of our business model. We delivered a 33% year-over-year rise in total net revenues to RMB2 billion and a more than doubling in non-GAAP income from operations to RMB76 million. More importantly, we achieved outstanding improvement in operating efficiency, driven by greater fulfillment efficiency, highly effective digital marketing services and the implementation of the latest proprietary technology resulting from our continuous focus on innovation. Meanwhile, during the quarter, we entered into a few strategic alliances to reinforce and sharpen our value proposition and expand our addressable market. Going forward, we will continue to innovate to drive organic growth, and selectively explore strategic acquisitions when opportunities arise.” First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Total net revenues were RMB2,020.5 million (US$308.4 million), an increase of 32.6% from RMB1,523.6 million in the same quarter of last year. Product sales revenue was RMB971.8 million (US$148.3 million), an increase of 38.6% from RMB701.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the acquisition of new brand partners and the increased popularity of the Company’s brand partners’ products, and was partially offset by slower growth in personal-care products in the appliances category. Services revenue was RMB1,048.7 million (US$160.1 million), an increase of 27.5% from RMB822.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the rapid growth of the Company’s consignment model and service fee model. Total operating expenses were RMB1,967.6 million (US$300.3 million), compared with RMB1,510.8 million in the same quarter of last year. Cost of products was RMB822.3 million (US$125.5 million), compared with RMB590.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with the increase in product sales revenue.

was RMB822.3 million (US$125.5 million), compared with RMB590.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with the increase in product sales revenue. Fulfillment expenses were RMB508.0 million (US$77.5 million), compared with RMB413.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in GMV contribution from the Company’s distribution and consignment model, an increase in warehouse rental expenses associated with expanded warehouse capacity to address additional growth opportunities, and an increase in customer service expenses as the Company establishes its remote service centers, all of which were partially offset by efficiency improvements.

were RMB508.0 million (US$77.5 million), compared with RMB413.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in GMV contribution from the Company’s distribution and consignment model, an increase in warehouse rental expenses associated with expanded warehouse capacity to address additional growth opportunities, and an increase in customer service expenses as the Company establishes its remote service centers, all of which were partially offset by efficiency improvements. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB470.6 million (US$71.8 million), compared with RMB366.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was in line with GMV growth and the increase in digital marketing services revenue, both of which were partially offset by efficiency improvements.

were RMB470.6 million (US$71.8 million), compared with RMB366.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was in line with GMV growth and the increase in digital marketing services revenue, both of which were partially offset by efficiency improvements. Technology and content expenses were RMB93.0 million (US$14.2 million) compared with RMB95.9 million in the same quarter of last year. The decline was mainly attributable to the Company’s cost control initiatives, efficiency improvements and better prioritization of the Company’s system development pipeline.

were RMB93.0 million (US$14.2 million) compared with RMB95.9 million in the same quarter of last year. The decline was mainly attributable to the Company’s cost control initiatives, efficiency improvements and better prioritization of the Company’s system development pipeline. General and administrative expenses were RMB79.6 million (US$12.2 million), an increase of 59.5% compared with RMB49.9 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to a rise in staff costs for the Company’s investment in talent recruitment, especially for its growing omni-channel services, and the modification of compensation packages to retain and attract the best talents in the industry, an increase in professional fees related to the Company’s recent M&A activities, and an increase in rental expenses for the Company’s new headquarters, all of which were partially offset by cost control initiatives.

Income from operations was RMB52.9 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 313.4% compared with RMB12.8 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating margin was 2.6%, compared with 0.8% in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB75.8 million (US$11.6 million), an increase of 105.9% compared with RMB36.8 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.7%, compared with 2.4% in the same quarter of last year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB2.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The Company recorded an unrealized investment loss of RMB37.4 million related to the stock price fluctuation of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, on the Company’s minority investment during the first quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS were RMB0.02 (US$0.00) and RMB0.02 (US$0.00), respectively, compared with RMB0.04 and RMB0.04, respectively, in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB61.2 million (US$9.3 million), an increase of 135.5% compared with RMB26.0 million in the same quarter of last year. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS were RMB0.83 (US$0.13) and RMB0.82 (US$0.13), respectively, compared with RMB0.44 and RMB0.44, respectively, in the same quarter of last year. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had RMB4,461.3 million (US$680.9 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared with RMB5,028.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Recent Developments On April 28, 2021, the Company announced a strategic alliance with Fosun Fashion Group (Cayman) Limited (“FFG”), a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited (HKEX: 0656) (“Fosun”), to capitalize on the emerging demand for luxury brands in China. Baozun and FFG will work together to develop best practices and achieve best results for FFG’s brands in China e-commerce, while exploring opportunities to introduce new brands to the Chinese market. In addition, Baozun will become a minority shareholder in FFG, along with other strategic investors and seasoned industry players, by participating in FFG’s financing, in which Fosun will serve as the lead investor. The Company believes that the alliance not only brings Baozun an extended portfolio of luxury brand partners, but also gives the Company deeper insight into the global luxury sector. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day). Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete. The Company would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by not having an operator as a result of COVID-19. Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2945107. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly. A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 09:59 p.m. Beijing Time, May 26, 2021. Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +61-2-8199-0299 U.S. Toll Free +1-855-452-5696 Passcode: 2945107# A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun’s website at http://ir.baozun.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company also uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its business. For example, the Company uses non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its financial and operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and unrealized investment loss. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, and unrealized investment loss. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share multiplied by three. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s financial and operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income from operations enables the Company’s management to assess the Company’s financial and operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. Non-GAAP net income enables the Company’s management to assess the Company’s financial and operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and unrealized investment loss. Such items are non-cash expenses that are not directly related to the Company’s business operations. Share-based compensation expenses represent non-cash expenses associated with share options and restricted share units the Company grants under the share incentive plans. Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition represents non-cash expenses associated with intangible assets acquired through one-off business acquisition. Unrealized investment loss represents non-cash expenses associated with the change in fair value of the equity investment. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of the Company’s financial and operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc., and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and unrealized investment loss have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, potentially limiting the comparability of their financial results to the Company’s. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS for the period should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.” Safe Harbor Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance,” “going forward,” “outlook” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including quotes from management in this announcement and statements about the Company’s strategies and goals, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s operations and business prospects; the Company’s business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; the Company’s ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; the Company’s ability to control costs; the Company’s dividend policy; changes to regulatory and operating conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which the Company operates; and other risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s announcements, notice or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under the applicable law. About Baozun Inc. Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment. For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com. For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Baozun Inc.

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com Baozun Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,579,665 2,986,413 455,816 Restricted cash 151,354 8,812 1,345 Short-term investments 1,448,843 1,474,921 225,117 Accounts receivable, net 2,188,977 1,827,955 279,000 Inventories, net 1,026,038 886,991 135,381 Advances to suppliers 284,776 216,640 33,066 Prepayments and other current assets 438,212 398,327 60,797 Amounts due from related parties 40,935 40,512 6,183 Total current assets 9,158,800 7,840,571 1,196,705

Non-current assets Investments in equity investees 53,342 344,584 52,594 Property and equipment, net 430,089 429,525 65,558 Intangible assets, net 146,373 167,808 25,613 Land use right, net 41,541 41,285 6,301 Operating lease right-of-use assets 524,792 725,255 110,695 Goodwill 13,574 95,516 14,579 Other non-current assets 51,531 43,805 6,686 Deferred tax assets 54,649 53,878 8,223 Total non-current assets 1,315,891 1,901,656 290,249 Total assets 10,474,691 9,742,227 1,486,954

Baozun Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 421,562 324,006 49,453 Notes payable 500,820 3,314 506 Income tax payables 72,588 14,530 2,218 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 991,180 635,463 96,988 Amounts due to related parties 44,997 37,024 5,651 Current operating lease liabilities 165,122 175,594 26,801 Total current liabilities 2,196,269 1,189,931 181,617 Non-current liabilities Long-term loan 1,762,847 1,775,247 270,955 Deferred tax liability 2,538 2,441 373 Long-term operating lease liabilities 370,434 568,976 86,843 Other non-current liabilities - 32,601 4,976 Total non-current liabilities 2,135,819 2,379,265 363,147 Total liabilities 4,332,088 3,569,196 544,764 Redeemable non-controlling interests 9,000 9,000 1,374 Baozun Inc. shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 470,000,000 shares authorized, 220,505,115 and 221,783,990 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 137 137 21 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,300,738 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 8 8 1 Additional paid-in capital 5,207,631 5,230,093 798,268 Retained earnings 952,001 953,256 145,496 Accumulated other comprehensive income (48,756 ) (42,922 ) (6,551 ) Total Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity 6,111,021 6,140,572 937,235 Noncontrolling interests 22,582 23,459 3,581 Total equity 6,133,603 6,164,031 940,816 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity 10,474,691 9,742,227 1,486,954



Baozun Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except for share and per share data and per ADS data) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Product sales 701,132 971,842 148,332 Services 822,508 1,048,654 160,056 Total net revenues 1,523,640 2,020,496 308,388 Operating expenses (1) Cost of products (590,106 ) (822,301 ) (125,508 ) Fulfillment (413,016 ) (507,997 ) (77,535 ) Sales and marketing (2) (366,167 ) (470,642 ) (71,834 ) Technology and content (95,882 ) (92,983 ) (14,192 ) General and administrative (49,935 ) (79,625 ) (12,153 ) Other operating income, net 4,265 5,963 910 Total operating expenses (1,510,841 ) (1,967,585 ) (300,312 ) Income from operations 12,799 52,911 8,076 Other income (expenses) Interest income 10,580 17,721 2,705 Interest expense (17,907 ) (13,222 ) (2,018 ) Unrealized investment loss - (37,351 ) (5,701 ) Exchange loss (4,863 ) (6,755 ) (1,031 ) Income before income tax and share of income in equity

method investment 609 13,304 2,031 Income tax expense (3) (3,410 ) (11,622 ) (1,774 ) Share of income in equity method investment, net of tax of nil 4,460 450 69 Net income 1,659 2,132 326 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (134 ) (877 ) (134 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 714 - - Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 2,239 1,255 192 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc.: Basic 0.01 0.01 0.00 Diluted 0.01 0.01 0.00 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc.: Basic 0.04 0.02 0.00 Diluted 0.04 0.02 0.00 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 175,765,834 221,482,302 221,482,302 Diluted 178,761,156 224,735,148 224,735,148 Net income 1,659 2,132 326 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,208 ) 5,834 890 Comprehensive income (loss) (1,549 ) 7,966 1,216 (1) Share-based compensation expenses are allocated in operating expenses items as follows: For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Fulfillment 2,663 781 119 Sales and marketing 8,252 7,282 1,111 Technology and content 3,288 4,050 618 General and administrative 9,394 10,339 1,578 23,597 22,452 3,426

(2) Including amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, which amounted to RMB0.4 million for both the three months period ended March 31, 2020 and 2021. (3) Including income tax benefits of RMB0.1 million related to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisition for both the three months period ended March 31, 2020 and 2021. Baozun Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except for share and per ADS data) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Income from operations 12,799 52,911 8,076 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 23,597 22,452 3,426 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition 391 391 60 Non-GAAP income from operations 36,787 75,754 11,562 Net Income 1,659 2,132 326 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 23,597 22,452 3,426 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition 391 391 60 Unrealized investment loss - 37,351 5,701 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition (98 ) (98 ) (15 ) Non-GAAP net income 25,549 62,228 9,498 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 2,239 1,255 192 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 23,597 22,452 3,426 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition 199 199 30 Unrealized investment loss - 37,351 5,701 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition (50 ) (50 ) (8 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 25,985 61,207 9,341 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS: Basic 0.44 0.83 0.13 Diluted 0.44 0.82 0.13 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 175,765,834 221,482,302 221,482,302 Diluted 178,761,156 224,735,148 224,735,148



Financials CNY USD Sales 2021 12 062 M 1 877 M 1 877 M Net income 2021 584 M 90,9 M 90,9 M Net cash 2021 3 846 M 598 M 598 M P/E ratio 2021 25,4x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 16 182 M 2 513 M 2 518 M EV / Sales 2021 1,02x EV / Sales 2022 0,80x Nbr of Employees 6 076 Free-Float 1 399% Chart BAOZUN INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BAOZUN INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 319,19 CNY Last Close Price 206,50 CNY Spread / Highest target 79,2% Spread / Average Target 54,6% Spread / Lowest Target 14,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Wen Bin Qiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Arthur Yu Chief Financial Officer Nan Xie Vice President-IT Engineering & Management Yiu Pong Chan Independent Director Bin Yu Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BAOZUN INC. -6.64% 2 513 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.47% 735 605 NETFLIX, INC. -9.58% 216 797 PROSUS N.V. -4.31% 165 598 NASPERS LIMITED 1.56% 90 337 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -6.84% 88 927