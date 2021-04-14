Baozun : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

As at the date of this announcement, our board of directors comprises Mr. Vincent Wenbin Qiu as the chairman, Mr. Junhua Wu, Mr. Satoshi Okada and Ms. Jessica Xiuyun Liu as directors, and Mr. Yiu Pong Chan, Ms. Bin Yu, Mr. Steve Hsien-Chieng Hsia and Mr. Benjamin Changqing Ye as independent directors.

Attached please find the form of proxy for holders of ordinary shares of Baozun Inc. (the "Company"), which serves as the form of proxy for the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on May 7, 2021. This form of proxy is also available for viewing on the Company's website at www.baozun.com.

Under our weighted voting rights structure, our share capital comprises Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Each Class A ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise one vote, and each Class B ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise ten votes, respectively, on any resolution tabled at our general meetings, except as may otherwise be required by law or provided for in our memorandum and articles of association. Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in a company with a weighted voting rights structure. Our American depositary shares, each representing three of our Class A ordinary shares, are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the symbol BZUN.

BAOZUN INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(NASDAQ Ticker: BZUN; HKEX Stock Code: 9991)

Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting

to Be Held on May 7, 2021

(or any adjourned meeting or postponed meeting thereof)

Introduction

This Form of Proxy is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of Baozun Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company"), of proxies from the holders of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to be exercised at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") to be held at Building B, No. 1268 Wanrong Road, Shanghai, 200436, People's Republic of China, on May 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., China Standard Time (or 2:00 a.m. on May 7, 2021, New York Time), and at any adjourned meeting

or postponed meeting thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Only the holders of record of the Ordinary Shares at the close of business on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Hong Kong time, as the record date (the "Ordinary Shares Record Date") are entitled to notice of and to vote at the AGM. In respect of the matter requiring shareholders' vote at the AGM, each Class A Ordinary Share, par value US$0.0001 per share (the "Class A Ordinary Share"), is entitled to one vote, and each Class B Ordinary Share, par value US$0.0001 per share (the "Class B Ordinary Share") is entitled to ten votes. The quorum of the AGM is one or more shareholders holding shares which represent, in aggregate, not less than one-third (1/3) of the votes attaching to all issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares and entitled to vote, present in person

or by proxy or, if a corporation or other non-natural person, by its duly authorized representative.

The Ordinary Shares represented by all properly executed proxies returned to the Company will be voted at the AGM as indicated or, if no instruction is given, the holder of the proxy will vote the Ordinary Shares in his discretion, unless a reference to the holder of the proxy having such discretion has been deleted and initialed on this Form of Proxy. Where the chairman of the AGM acts as proxy and is entitled to exercise his discretion, he is likely to vote the Ordinary Shares for the resolutions. As to any other business that may properly come before the AGM, all properly executed proxies will be voted by the persons named therein in accordance with their discretion. The Company does not presently know of any other business which may come before the AGM. However, if any other matter properly comes before the AGM, or any adjourned meeting thereof, which may properly be acted upon, unless otherwise indicated the proxies solicited hereby will be voted on such matter in accordance with the discretion of the proxy holders named therein. Any person giving a proxy has the right to revoke it at any time before it is exercised (i) for holders of Ordinary Shares or ADSs, by submitting a written notice of revocation or a fresh proxy form or fresh ADS Voting Card, as the case may be, bearing a later date, which must be received by the deadlines for returning the Forms of Proxy or ADS Voting Cards set forth above, or (ii) for holders of Ordinary Shares only, by voting in person at the AGM.

You may instruct your proxy to vote some or all of the Ordinary Shares in respect of which the proxy is appointed either for or against any resolution and/or abstain from voting as such proxy need not cast the votes in respect of your Ordinary Shares in the same way on any resolution. In this case, please specify in the voting boxes the number of Ordinary Shares in respect of which your proxy is to vote for or against or to abstain in respect of each resolution.