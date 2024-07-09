Bapcor Limited is an Australia-based company, which is a provider of vehicle parts, accessories, equipment, service and solutions. Its segments include Trade, Specialist Wholesale, Retail and New Zealand. Its Trade segment is a distributor of vehicle parts and equipment solutions for the Trade market. It consists of the Burson Auto Parts, Precision Automotive Equipment and Independents business units in Australia, as well as the Thailand operations. Its Specialist Wholesale segment includes the specialized wholesale distribution and network channel areas that focus on a specific automotive area, such as AAD, BaxtersMTQ, Bearing Wholesalers, Roadsafe, Diesel Distributors, Federal Batteries, JAS, Premier Auto Trade, Toperformance, Truckline and WANO. Its Retail segment includes the operations of Autobarn, Autopro, Midas, ABS and Opposite Lock. The New Zealand segment includes the operations of Brake & Transmission (BNT), Autolign and HCB Technologies.