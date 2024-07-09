July 9 (Reuters) - Auto parts retailer Bapcor rejected on Tuesday the A$1.83 billion ($1.23 billion) buyout offer from private equity firm Bain Capital, saying the offer "does not represent fair value for Bapcor".

($1 = 1.4846 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)