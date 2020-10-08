Bar Harbor Bankshares : 27th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament Raises $6,000 for YWCA Mount Desert Island

Log in
10/08/2020 | 08:40am EDT

Bar Harbor, Maine (October 8, 2020) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has announced that more than $6,000 was raised for the YWCA Mount Desert Island during the 27th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament. The event is a tribute to longtime member and chairman of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares, David R. Harding, and recognizes Mr. Harding's generous support of charitable organizations and his legacy of community involvement.

The YWCA of Mount Desert Island is the beneficiary of the 2020 tournament. The organization has welcomed thousands of women and girls from all over the world to its safe, affordable lodgings for more than a century of uninterrupted service. It is a key community center visited by thousands of Hancock County residents year-round who attend its mission-driven social justice and empowerment programs and fun social events for children, adults, and seniors.

114 golfers participated in the 27th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament, which took place September 17-23 at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. The winners are:

  • 1st Gross: David Gray, Buddy Archer, Eric Fitch, and Peter Collier (with a score of 60)
  • 2nd Gross: Eben Salvatore, Mike Harkins, Steve Snurkowski, and Andy Cough (with a score of 61)
  • 1st Net: Curtis Simard, Clyde Lewis, Mark Politte, and Scott Toothaker (with a score of 53)
  • 2nd Net: Mark Politte, Rich DeFrutas, Greg Dutch, and Brian Berard (with a score of 55)

The 2020 golf tournament was sponsored by: ABM Mechanical Inc.; Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Carroll Harper & Associates; Darling's; Gross, Minsky & Mogul; Kathy MacLeod; Lynam Insurance Agency; Lynam Real Estate, Skip's Automotive Services; The Snowman Group; Stanley Subaru; and Union Office Interiors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

From left to right: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust's Lisa Parsons and Debbie Mitchell-Dow present the proceeds from the 27th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament to YWCA Mount Desert Island Executive Director Jackie Davidson.

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 12:39:07 UTC
