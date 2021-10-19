Bar Harbor Bankshares : 28th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament Raises $15,000 for Mount Desert Island Hospital

Bar Harbor, Maine (October 19, 2021) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has announced that $15,000 was raised for the Mount Desert Island Hospital during the 28th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament. The event is a tribute to longtime member and chairman of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares, David R. Harding, and recognizes Mr. Harding's generous support of charitable organizations and his legacy of community involvement.

MDI Hospital, the beneficiary of the 2021 tournament, has been a pillar of the community since 1897. The money raised from the tournament will be used to support the hospital's first-ever fixed-place magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. This new machine will be 50 percent faster, provide superior image quality, and have a beneficial impact on patient care.

Tournament Winners

More than 90 golfers participated in the golf tournament, which took place September 28 at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. The winners are:

Gross

1st: Ian Sady, Andrew Dailey, Garrett Hilchey, and Jeff Charland (with a score of 55)

2nd: Kyle Richardson, Josh Shelton, Chris Shelton, and Steve Shelton (with a score of 60)

Net

1st: Paul Tracy, Pete Collier, Connor MacGuire, and Patrick MacGuire (with a score of 53.42)

2nd: Ben Dinsmore, Peter Swanberg, Mark Politte, and Brian Berard (with a score of 53.52)

Mixed

1st: Dana Fadley, Jeff McDaniel, Sara O'Connell, and Chrissi Maguire (with a score of 59.67)

2nd: John Bennoch, Glenn Smallidge, Laura Smallidge, and Steven Bennoch (with a score of 62.39)

Tournament Sponsors

The 2021 golf tournament was sponsored by:

Hole-in-one sponsors: Darling's Auto Mall and Stanley Subaru

Darling's Auto Mall and Stanley Subaru Cart sponsors: Carroll Harper & Associates, Inc. and Cross Insurance

Carroll Harper & Associates, Inc. and Cross Insurance Golf ball sponsor: The Bar Harbor Club

The Bar Harbor Club Lunch sponsor: PDC Facilities, Inc.

PDC Facilities, Inc. Gold sponsors: CD&M Communications; Coston & McIsaac CPAs; King Electric, Inc.; Lynam Insurance; Lynam Real Estate Agency; and The Snowman Group

CD&M Communications; Coston & McIsaac CPAs; King Electric, Inc.; Lynam Insurance; Lynam Real Estate Agency; and The Snowman Group Silver sponsors: Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars; Jones, Kuriloff & Sargent, LLC; Maine Camp Outfitters; MDIslander/Ellsworth American; and Wallace Events

Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars; Jones, Kuriloff & Sargent, LLC; Maine Camp Outfitters; MDIslander/Ellsworth American; and Wallace Events Hole sponsors: Acadia Yurts & Wellness Center; Bar Harbor Oceanside - KOA; Bar Harbor Savings & Loan; Bark Harbor; Café Drydock & Inn; Chris Parsons Building and Remodeling; Cleary Law Office, P.A.; Dead River Company; Galyn's; Hale & Hamlin, LLC; Jordan-Fernald; Jordan's Restaurant; The Kimball Terrace Inn; L.E. Norwood and Sons; L.S Robinson Insurance; Peekytoe Provisions; Salsbury Organics; and Savage Forest Enterprises

Acadia Yurts & Wellness Center; Bar Harbor Oceanside - KOA; Bar Harbor Savings & Loan; Bark Harbor; Café Drydock & Inn; Chris Parsons Building and Remodeling; Cleary Law Office, P.A.; Dead River Company; Galyn's; Hale & Hamlin, LLC; Jordan-Fernald; Jordan's Restaurant; The Kimball Terrace Inn; L.E. Norwood and Sons; L.S Robinson Insurance; Peekytoe Provisions; Salsbury Organics; and Savage Forest Enterprises Other sponsors: Jon Carter; H.E. Callahan Construction Co; and The Neighborhood House

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

Photo caption: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presents the proceeds of the 28th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament to Mount Desert Island Hospital. Pictured (from left to right): Jack Frost, Vice President and Director of Community Giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Curtis C. Simard, President & CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Chrissi Maguire, President of Mount Desert Island Hospital; and Jeff McDaniel, Director of Philanthropy at Mount Desert Island Hospital.