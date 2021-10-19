Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bar Harbor Bankshares
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHB   US0668491006

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

(BHB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bar Harbor Bankshares : 28th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament Raises $15,000 for Mount Desert Island Hospital

10/19/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bar Harbor, Maine (October 19, 2021) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has announced that $15,000 was raised for the Mount Desert Island Hospital during the 28th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament. The event is a tribute to longtime member and chairman of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares, David R. Harding, and recognizes Mr. Harding's generous support of charitable organizations and his legacy of community involvement.

MDI Hospital, the beneficiary of the 2021 tournament, has been a pillar of the community since 1897. The money raised from the tournament will be used to support the hospital's first-ever fixed-place magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. This new machine will be 50 percent faster, provide superior image quality, and have a beneficial impact on patient care.

Tournament Winners

More than 90 golfers participated in the golf tournament, which took place September 28 at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. The winners are:

Gross

  • 1st: Ian Sady, Andrew Dailey, Garrett Hilchey, and Jeff Charland (with a score of 55)
  • 2nd: Kyle Richardson, Josh Shelton, Chris Shelton, and Steve Shelton (with a score of 60)

Net

  • 1st: Paul Tracy, Pete Collier, Connor MacGuire, and Patrick MacGuire (with a score of 53.42)
  • 2nd: Ben Dinsmore, Peter Swanberg, Mark Politte, and Brian Berard (with a score of 53.52)

Mixed

  • 1st: Dana Fadley, Jeff McDaniel, Sara O'Connell, and Chrissi Maguire (with a score of 59.67)
  • 2nd: John Bennoch, Glenn Smallidge, Laura Smallidge, and Steven Bennoch (with a score of 62.39)

Tournament Sponsors

The 2021 golf tournament was sponsored by:

  • Hole-in-one sponsors: Darling's Auto Mall and Stanley Subaru
  • Cart sponsors: Carroll Harper & Associates, Inc. and Cross Insurance
  • Golf ball sponsor: The Bar Harbor Club
  • Lunch sponsor: PDC Facilities, Inc.
  • Gold sponsors: CD&M Communications; Coston & McIsaac CPAs; King Electric, Inc.; Lynam Insurance; Lynam Real Estate Agency; and The Snowman Group
  • Silver sponsors: Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars; Jones, Kuriloff & Sargent, LLC; Maine Camp Outfitters; MDIslander/Ellsworth American; and Wallace Events
  • Hole sponsors: Acadia Yurts & Wellness Center; Bar Harbor Oceanside - KOA; Bar Harbor Savings & Loan; Bark Harbor; Café Drydock & Inn; Chris Parsons Building and Remodeling; Cleary Law Office, P.A.; Dead River Company; Galyn's; Hale & Hamlin, LLC; Jordan-Fernald; Jordan's Restaurant; The Kimball Terrace Inn; L.E. Norwood and Sons; L.S Robinson Insurance; Peekytoe Provisions; Salsbury Organics; and Savage Forest Enterprises
  • Other sponsors: Jon Carter; H.E. Callahan Construction Co; and The Neighborhood House

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Photo caption: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presents the proceeds of the 28th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament to Mount Desert Island Hospital. Pictured (from left to right): Jack Frost, Vice President and Director of Community Giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Curtis C. Simard, President & CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Chrissi Maguire, President of Mount Desert Island Hospital; and Jeff McDaniel, Director of Philanthropy at Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 12:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
08:42aBAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : 28th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament Raises $15,0..
PU
10/05BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Bank & Trust Recognized by Newsweek as One of “America's Bes..
PU
10/05BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Thomas Haggerty Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as AVP, Branch Relat..
PU
09/20BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Kayla Ladabour-Tracy Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Branch Relat..
PU
09/02BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Trust Services Accepting Applications for Hattie A. & Fred C. Lyna..
PU
08/26BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Donald Bisson Joins Charter Trust Company as Senior Vice President..
PU
08/23BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Stacie Madrid Promoted to Branch Relationship Manager for Bar Harb..
PU
08/17BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Bank & Trust Employees Donate More Than $9,600 Collected in Q2 202..
PU
08/16BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 M - -
Net income 2021 37,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 421 M 421 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 531
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
Duration : Period :
Bar Harbor Bankshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,11 $
Average target price 34,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Curtis C. Simard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josephine Iannelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David B. Woodside Chairman
Scott G. Toothaker Independent Director
Martha Tod Dudman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES24.44%421
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 205
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.69%381 405
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%246 432
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.00%203 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.78%197 568