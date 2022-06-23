Bar Harbor Bankshares : Announces Stock Repurchase Plan - Form 8-K

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

BAR HARBOR, MAINE - June 23, 2022 -- Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB; the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 5% of its outstanding common stock, representing approximately 751,000 shares as of May 31, 2022 under a share repurchase plan (the "Plan"). The Plan is authorized to last no longer than twelve months.

Share repurchases, if any, will be made from time to time in the open market, through block trades, or otherwise, in private negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including, among others, securities law restrictions (including limitations provided in Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934), the trading price of the Company's common stock, other regulatory requirements, potential alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. The Plan does not require the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.