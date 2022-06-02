Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Donates $2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick

Brunswick, Maine (June 2, 2022) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recently donated $2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick, a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The money donated by the Bank will be used to support the organization's 2022 operations.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick provides a wonderful and empowering experience for kids in our community, and we are honored to support them with this donation," said Sarah McMahon, Branch Relationship Manager of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust location in Brunswick, Maine.

Since 1981, Big Brothers Big Sisters Bath/Brunswick has matched volunteer mentors to youths facing adversity in Brunswick, Harpswell, and Sagadahoc County. Through its community, school, and site-based programs, children are paired with adults who act as mentors by providing friendship, support, and guidance during the child's critical childhood and adolescent years.

Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Bath/Brunswick at www.bbbsbathbrunswick.org.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

From left to right: John O'Neill, AVP Community Banking Relationship Manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Aurora Hodgkins, Program Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick; Sarah McMahon, Branch Relationship Manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; and Kim Pagon, Customer Service Representative at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.