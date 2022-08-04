Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Donates $3,000 to New London Conservation Commission's Project to Upgrade Philbrick-Cricenti Bog Boardwalk

New London, New Hampshire (August 4, 2022) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recently donated $3,000 to the New London Conservation Commission to support the organization's efforts to improve the safety of the Philbrick-Cricenti Bog boardwalk. For phase 1 of the project, the commission upgraded the first 350 feet of the boardwalk from wooden planks to an all-weather, anti-slip, aluminum walkway. The funds from the Bank will be used for phase 2 of the project, which will extend the walkway to the floating bog mat.

"Philbrick-Cricenti Bog is a town treasure, and we are honored to support the New London Conservation Commission's efforts to make the boardwalk trails safer and more enjoyable for our neighbors," said Katherine Paine, AVP Branch Relationship Manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

"We are very encouraged by the support from Bar Harbor for one of our most-used and most-loved trails," added Mark Vernon, New London Conservation Commission Member and Trail Steward.

Philbrick-Cricenti Bog is a kettle hole bog system, composed of several distinct but intermixed natural communities. Three loop trails lead onto the bog and feature boardwalks floating on a mat of tundra-like vegetation that give visitors the opportunity to get a closer look at the bog without disturbing the area and its inhabitants. The bog is home to a variety of flora and fauna and several species of birds including the eastern towhee, a species that has been in strong decline in New Hampshire.

The Philbrick-Cricenti Bog property is owned by the Town of New London and managed by the Conservation Commission, which is responsible for the development, maintenance, and signage associated with more than 30 miles of hiking trails.

Learn more about Philbrick-Cricenti Bog at www.nl-nhcc.com/trails/philbrick_cricenti.

From left to right: Robert Brown, Chair of New London Conservation Commission; Mark Vernon, Trail Steward and Member of New London Conservation Commission; and Katherine Paine, AVP Branch Relationship Manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.