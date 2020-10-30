Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Opens New Branch in Brunswick, Maine

Log in
10/30/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Brunswick, Maine (October 30, 2020) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was joined today by officials from the Town of Brunswick and Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Bank's new branch located at 148 Bath Road in Brunswick, Maine.

In attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were: Curtis Simard, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust President and CEO; Marion Colombo, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Executive Vice President of Retail Delivery; Erinn Rossignol, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Branch Relationship Manager; Sally Costello, Economic Development Director for the Town of Brunswick; and Cory R. King, Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber Executive Director.

'Opening this new state-of-the-art branch gives us the opportunity to better introduce the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust brand to the greater Brunswick community while also increasing the service and convenience for our customers who became part of our family when we were in Topsham,' said Simard. 'We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to providing Brunswick residents and businesses personalized, proven solutions that will help them meet their financial goals.'

The state-of-the-art branch opened to the public on October 26. It features a lobby, drive-up services, 24-hour ATM, night drop, and more. Hours of operation are Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm; Fridays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm; and Saturdays from 9:00 am to noon.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###


From left to right: Sally Costello, Economic Development Director for the Town of Brunswick; Curtis Simard, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust CEO & President; and Marion Colombo, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Executive Vice President of Retail Delivery.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 15:19:04 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 117 M - -
Net income 2019 22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
Yield 2019 3,39%
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2018 8,51x
EV / Sales 2019 7,75x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
Duration : Period :
Bar Harbor Bankshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Curtis C. Simard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Woodside Chairman
Richard B. Maltz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Josephine Iannelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott G. Toothaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES-17.29%314
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.29%296 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.17%249 433
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.16%203 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%179 228
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.95%148 201
