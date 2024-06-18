Bar Harbor, Maine (June 18, 2024) - Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB), the parent company of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that the Bank has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's "Best-In-State Banks" for the third consecutive year. The Bank was selected for the honor based on customer feedback and is one of only 185 banks to be recognized, representing just 4% of all United States banks.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Forbes' Best-in-State Banks for our home state of Maine," said Curtis C. Simard, President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. "Being recognized as a Best-in-State Bank for three years in a row reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to our customers and communities throughout Maine. We strive for excellence and are committed to providing exceptional service to all those who trust us with their financial needs."

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has been serving the financial needs of Northern New England residents and businesses since it was founded in 1887 in Bar Harbor, Maine. The Bank balances the delivery of digital services that customers require, such as mobile banking and mobile deposit, with a personal approach to banking that customers desire. The Bank has a full-service network of more than 50 branches across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

In addition to the "Best-in-State Banks" honor, Forbes also recognized Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as one of the "World's Best Banks" in 2023 and 2024. The Bank also received recognition from Newsweek early in 2024 as one of "America's Best Regional Banks."

For Forbes' seventh annual ranking of the best banks in each state, the magazine partnered with market research firm Statista to conduct surveys with more than 26,000 U.S. residents about the banks and credit unions where they have a checking or savings account. Survey participants evaluated financial institutions based on six criteria: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice. A sentiment analysis of publicly available online reviews and star ratings was also factored into the score.

Visit the Forbes website at www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-banks to learn more about the 2024 "Best-in-State Banks" recognition and the selection process.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $4 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###