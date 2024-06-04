Portland, Maine (June 4, 2024) - Christopher Rugullies has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Senior Vice President, Regional Relationship Manager. In this role, he works with businesses in Southern Maine and matches them with the best solutions to meet their financial needs.

Christopher has more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking. He began his commercial banking career in 2002 as a Commercial Credit Analyst at Fleet Bank, which was later acquired by Bank of America. Christopher later spent 10 years at TD Bank starting as an Assistant Vice President, Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager and working his way up to Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. Prior to joining Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, he held the position of Senior Vice President & Commercial Market Manager at Camden National Bank.

Christopher holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of Southern Maine. He has also completed courses in the MBA program at Southern New Hampshire University.

Christopher is an active volunteer in the community. He currently serves on the Lisbon School Committee and is a volunteer classroom teacher with Junior Achievement.

Christopher, his wife Veronica, and their two children live in Lisbon, Maine.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $4 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Trust Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

