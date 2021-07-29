Log in
    BHB   US0668491006

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

(BHB)
Bar Harbor Bankshares : Crystal Richards Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Vice President, Regional Relationship Manager

07/29/2021 | 08:39am EDT
Ellsworth, Maine (July 29, 2021) - Crystal Richards has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Vice President, Regional Relationship Manager. In this role, she is responsible for developing relationships with business owners in the Downeast Maine market and matching them with the best solutions to meet their financial needs.

Crystal has nearly 25 years of financial services experience. She started her career at MBNA, where she worked for 13 years in a variety of roles in collections, credit, and recruitment. Crystal later switched her focus to retail banking when she took on the role of store manager for TB Bank. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Market Manager for Camden National Bank.

Crystal has completed coursework at Husson University and the New England School of Banking. She is a graduate of Leadership Hancock County, a program of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce designed to improve Hancock County's economy and quality of life by building leadership capacity of present and future leaders.

Crystal volunteers as an advisor to the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute. She is also a member of the Rotary Club of Ellsworth, where she previously served as president.

Crystal and her husband, Justin, live in Bangor, Maine. They have two children: Colton Trisch and Brandon Richards.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 12:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
