Bar Harbor Bankshares : Crystal Richards Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Vice President, Regional Relationship Manager

Ellsworth, Maine (July 29, 2021) - Crystal Richards has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Vice President, Regional Relationship Manager. In this role, she is responsible for developing relationships with business owners in the Downeast Maine market and matching them with the best solutions to meet their financial needs.

Crystal has nearly 25 years of financial services experience. She started her career at MBNA, where she worked for 13 years in a variety of roles in collections, credit, and recruitment. Crystal later switched her focus to retail banking when she took on the role of store manager for TB Bank. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Market Manager for Camden National Bank.

Crystal has completed coursework at Husson University and the New England School of Banking. She is a graduate of Leadership Hancock County, a program of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce designed to improve Hancock County's economy and quality of life by building leadership capacity of present and future leaders.

Crystal volunteers as an advisor to the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute. She is also a member of the Rotary Club of Ellsworth, where she previously served as president.

Crystal and her husband, Justin, live in Bangor, Maine. They have two children: Colton Trisch and Brandon Richards.

