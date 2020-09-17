Bar Harbor Bankshares : Hattie A. & Fred C. Lynam Trust 2020 Grant Application Deadline Extended to October 16

Bar Harbor, Maine (September 17, 2020) - Bar Harbor Trust Services has extended the application deadline for the 2020 Hattie A. & Fred C. Lynam Trust grant to Friday, October 16, 2020. The grants are awarded annually to nonprofit organizations serving Mount Desert Island residents. Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages the Lynam Trust, is extending the deadline to give more time to organizations who have been overwhelmed by the increased demand for services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hattie A. & Fred C. Lynam Trust was established in 1942 to support charitable, religious, and educational organizations which are particularly beneficial to and advantageous for the people of Mount Desert Island. Each year, the Lynam Trust considers grant applications from 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations that have their primary administrative office located on Mount Desert Island and serve the Island community. Grant awards typically range between $500 and $5,000.

Interested nonprofit organizations can download the application at www.lynamtrust.com/grants. Applications should be sent via email to jpratt@barharbor.bank or by U.S. mail to: Joseph Pratt, Bar Harbor Trust Services, P.O. Box 1100, Ellsworth, ME 04605.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

