Manchester, New Hampshire (May 9, 2024) - Nikos Kalampalikis has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Branch Relationship Manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. He leads the retail banking team at the Bank's Manchester, New Hampshire, location to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families, and businesses in the community meet their financial goals.

Nikos joined the Bank in 2018 as a floating customer service representative serving the Southern New Hampshire region. He later served as a personal banker in the Concord, New Hampshire, and Bedford, New Hampshire, branches. In 2021, he was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager for the Bank's location in Hillsborough, New Hampshire. He was promoted to Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank's location in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2022.

Nikos earned his bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management from the University of New Hampshire. He is a Notary Public for the State of New Hampshire.

Nikos is an active volunteer in his community. He volunteers for Meals on Wheels and Wellness on Wheels and is actively part of the Leadership Greater Manchester class of 2024.

Nikos lives in Manchester, New Hampshire.

