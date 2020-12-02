Bar Harbor Bankshares : Sean McIntyre Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as VP, Regional Relationship Manager

Lebanon, New Hampshire (December 2, 2020) - Sean McIntyre has joined Bar Harbor Trust Services as Vice President, Regional Relationship Manager. In this role, he will be responsible for developing relationships with business owners in the Upper Valley and matching them with the best solutions to meet their financial needs.

Sean has more than 15 years of commercial lending experience. Prior to joining the Bank, he served in the role as Vice President at Newport Federal Savings Banks and BankNewport, both based in Rhode Island. He earned an associate's degree from State University of New York Broome Community College.

Sean is an appointed board member of the Ocean State Business Development Authority, a nonprofit organization licensed and regulated by the U.S. Small Business Administration to make 504 loans. He previously served as president of the Wakefield Rotary Club and as chairman of the South County Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Sean lives in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

