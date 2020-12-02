Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Bar Harbor Bankshares    BHB

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

(BHB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bar Harbor Bankshares : Sean McIntyre Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as VP, Regional Relationship Manager

12/02/2020 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lebanon, New Hampshire (December 2, 2020) - Sean McIntyre has joined Bar Harbor Trust Services as Vice President, Regional Relationship Manager. In this role, he will be responsible for developing relationships with business owners in the Upper Valley and matching them with the best solutions to meet their financial needs.

Sean has more than 15 years of commercial lending experience. Prior to joining the Bank, he served in the role as Vice President at Newport Federal Savings Banks and BankNewport, both based in Rhode Island. He earned an associate's degree from State University of New York Broome Community College.

Sean is an appointed board member of the Ocean State Business Development Authority, a nonprofit organization licensed and regulated by the U.S. Small Business Administration to make 504 loans. He previously served as president of the Wakefield Rotary Club and as chairman of the South County Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Sean lives in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 13:32:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
08:33aBAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Sean McIntyre Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as VP, Regio..
PU
12/01BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Bank & Trust Donates More Than $488,000 to Northern New ..
PU
11/23BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Bank & Trust to Open Branch in Bedford, New Hampshire, i..
PU
11/18BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Bank & Trust Pledges $25,000 to Town of Lubec's Safe Har..
PU
11/17BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/17BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/10BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
11/05BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
10/30BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Bank & Trust Opens New Branch in Brunswick, Maine
PU
10/27BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Reports Third Quarter Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 117 M - -
Net income 2019 22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
Yield 2019 3,39%
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2018 8,51x
EV / Sales 2019 7,75x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
Duration : Period :
Bar Harbor Bankshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Curtis C. Simard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Woodside Chairman
Richard B. Maltz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Josephine Iannelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott G. Toothaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES-8.07%348
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.44%364 992
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%281 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%248 191
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.66%202 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.62%174 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ