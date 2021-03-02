Log in
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

(BHB)
Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Accepting Applications for Career & Technical Education Scholarships

03/02/2021 | 08:32am EST
Bar Harbor, Maine (March 2, 2021) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is currently accepting applications from high school seniors for the Bank's Career Technology Education Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to income-eligible students who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation. Students must reside in counties in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont where the Bank has a branch location.

The Bank established the Career Technology Education Scholarship in 2018 and has awarded 45 scholarships to date.

Interested students can visit www.barharbor.bank/scholarships for more information about eligibility and to download the application. The deadline to apply for a 2021 Career Technology Education Scholarship is May 1, 2021.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

