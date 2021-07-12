Log in
Bar Harbor Bankshares : Jessica Judd Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Assistant Vice President, Branch Relationship Manager for Newport Location

07/12/2021
Newport, New Hampshire (July 12, 2021) - Jessica Judd has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Assistant Vice President, Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank's location in Newport, New Hampshire. In this role, she leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families, and businesses in the community meet their financial goals.

Jessica has more than 19 years of experience in financial services. She began her banking career in 2002 as a teller at Chittenden Bank. In the years following, she served as an assistant branch manager for Mascoma Savings Bank and Sugar River Bank. In 2014, Jessica transitioned her focus from retail banking to mortgage lending when she took on the role of Mortgage Lending Assistant at Lake Sunapee Bank. Most recently, Jessica worked as a Junior Loan Originator/LOA Processor for First Community Mortgage.

Jessica has completed banking-specific coursework, including a twelve-week lending program held by the New Hampshire Bankers Association as well as coursework from the Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance (CFTEA) on topics including consumer lending and economics for bankers. She is also registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS).

Jessica, her husband Robert, and their daughter live in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

