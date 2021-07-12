Bar Harbor Bankshares : Jessica Judd Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Assistant Vice President, Branch Relationship Manager for Newport Location

Newport, New Hampshire (July 12, 2021) - Jessica Judd has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Assistant Vice President, Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank's location in Newport, New Hampshire. In this role, she leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families, and businesses in the community meet their financial goals.

Jessica has more than 19 years of experience in financial services. She began her banking career in 2002 as a teller at Chittenden Bank. In the years following, she served as an assistant branch manager for Mascoma Savings Bank and Sugar River Bank. In 2014, Jessica transitioned her focus from retail banking to mortgage lending when she took on the role of Mortgage Lending Assistant at Lake Sunapee Bank. Most recently, Jessica worked as a Junior Loan Originator/LOA Processor for First Community Mortgage.

Jessica has completed banking-specific coursework, including a twelve-week lending program held by the New Hampshire Bankers Association as well as coursework from the Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance (CFTEA) on topics including consumer lending and economics for bankers. She is also registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS).

Jessica, her husband Robert, and their daughter live in Claremont, New Hampshire.

