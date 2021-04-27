Bar Harbor Bankshares : Reports First Quarter Results; Record Core ROA 04/27/2021 | 05:39pm EDT Send by mail :

BAR HARBOR, MAINE - April 27, 2021 - Bar Harbor Bankshares(NYSE American: BHB) reported a 26% increase in earnings for the first quarter 2021 compared to the same quarter of 2020. Net income in the first quarter 2021 was $9.5 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.50 per share in the same quarter of 2020. For the same periods, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $10.2 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.50 per share. Non-core charges (non-GAAP) in the first quarter 2021 included a reduction in workforce charges totaling $900 thousand, or $0.05 per share. FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (compared to the first quarter 2020, unless otherwise noted) 1.03% return on assets; 1.11% core return on assets (non-GAAP)

(non-GAAP) 8% annualized total commercial loan growth, excluding PPP loans

12% annualized increase in core deposits

5% increase in pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue; 13% excluding non-core charges (non-GAAP)

pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue; 13% excluding non-core charges (non-GAAP) 22% increase in fee income

0.55% non-accrual to total loan ratio, 0.47% excluding purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans (non-GAAP), net charge- offs near zero President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "During the first quarter, we increased core earnings 36% over the prior year, boosting our core return on assets to 1.11%. Earnings in the quarter were driven by strong 8% annualized growth in total commercial loans excluding PPP loans, higher wealth management and mortgage banking income, lower core non-interest expenses and a credit provision recapture. In short, a 13% increase in core pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue reflects continued development across the Company's varying businesses lines. Wealth management income increased 9% due to a 23% increase in assets under management (AUM) compared to the same quarter of 2020. This increase reflects the strength of our newly consolidated platform as well as improved market conditions. Balancing growth with earnings is a key fundamental of our business model. Mindful of this, we continue to generate significant gains from residential loan sales that are more profitable to the Bank in the short and long term versus recording them on our balance sheet. "Our management teams did a great job focusing on profitability, reducing most categories of non-interest expense during the first quarter 2021. Also, during the first quarter, we kicked off an intensive review of our non-interest expense leveraging a strategic third- party partner. The goal of the review is to identify normalized expense run-rates that are optimal for our current size and footprint, and establish sustainable run-rates that allow for revenue growth in the future. We recorded non-core charges related to early retirement and reduction in workforce initiatives, as a result of early milestones achieved in our expense review. These non-core charges are expected to decrease salary and benefit expense by more than $3.0 million annually starting in the second quarter 2021. The final results of the review and action plans are expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter. Our provision for credit losses was also a benefit to earnings of $500 thousand due to improved macroeconomic expectations along with lower specific reserves. Of note, we did not take outsized provisions in prior quarters based on the results of our quarterly stress testing and tightly managed credit discipline. " Mr. Simard continued, "Our loan to deposit ratio remains strong at 88% as we continue to enhance liquidity levels through new core deposit account openings totaling 4,300 in the first quarter. Deposit growth has also allowed us to optimize our cost of funds by reducing wholesale funding as a percentage of total debt to 15%, compared to 29% for the first quarter 2020. Over the past several quarters excess liquidity was used to fund earning asset growth, specifically in commercial loans. "We adopted CECL effective January 1, 2021, which increased our allowance for credit losses (ACL) by $5.2 million and reserve for unfunded commitments by $1.6 million. As a result of the adoption, the coverage ratio of ACL to total loans increased to 0.94% from 0.76% in the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, past due accounts within the commercial real estate and residential product lines were significantly down from year-end 2020 and total past due accounts were about half of levels experienced BHB - Bar Harbor Bankshares Page 1 www.barharbor.bank prior to the pandemic. Past due accounts totaled $15.7 million for the first quarter 2021 compared to $31.1 million for the same quarter of 2020. While uncertainties around general economic factors still exist, we continue to see positive trends in our credit quality indicators. "We continue to support our customers with PPP loans and COVID related loan modifications. At the end of the quarter, we had $23.7 million and $54.2 million of PPP loans that were originated in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Unearned fees on PPP loans at quarter-end were $340 thousand from 2020 originations and $3.5 million from 2021 originations. Although most of these loans are expected to be forgiven, the impact is not expected to have a significant effect on the operating results of any single quarter. COVID modifications totaled $43.0 million at the end of the quarter, down from $68.6 million at year-end 2020, and largely represent commercial loans. These modifications are considered modest and backed by the strong credit quality of the borrowers. Most of the modifications are set to resume normal principal and interest payments starting in the second quarter." Mr. Simard further stated, "Our capital position continues to strengthen as we grow tangible book value on a 7% organic basis that excludes unrealized security gains and the impact of adopting CECL (non-GAAP). As previously announced we increased our quarterly cash dividend 9% with an approximate annual yield of 3.26% on the heels of the 2020 repurchase of approximately 720 thousand shares. In addition, the Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase plan, authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of our outstanding common stock, representing approximately 747,000 shares as of March 31, 2021, which is authorized to last no longer than 12 months. These return of capital measures are supported by expanded earnings, continuous growth in capital and on-going profitability programs, validating our commitment to building shareholder value." Mr. Simard concluded, "We are pleased with our start to 2021. Our talented teams remain committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on our fee businesses, balance sheet management and credit performance. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long-term." FINANCIAL CONDITION Total asset growth was flat in the first quarter 2021 as we continue to reposition and take advantage of the current interest rate and market conditions of the banking industry. Total loans decreased during the quarter primarily due to prepayments within the commercial and industrial and residential portfolios along with secondary market sales. Those decreases were partially offset by increases in commercial real estate and PPP loan growth. Commercial real estate loans grew 13% on an annualized basis and included new originations of highly sought after borrowers in favorable industries within our footprint. PPP loans totaled $77.9 million at quarter-end consisting of $54.2 million from 2021 originations and $23.7 million remaining from 2020 originations. Applications for 2021 PPP loans continue to be processed and are expected to end by the third quarter 2021 timeframe in accordance with the Consolidation and Appropriations Act 2021. Residential loans, including held for sale loans, decreased $69.6 million due to $60.7 million of originations less sales of $69.2 million and prepayments of $61.1 million due to our strategy to sell newly originated loans, allowing for the run-off of lower yielding loans. Total deposits during the quarter increased $6.1 million to $2.9 billion. Non-maturity deposits increased $66.1 million, or 12% on an annualized basis due to growth in new customer accounts totaling 4,300. Time deposits decreased $59.9 million to $638.4 million at quarter-end as the result of $57.0 million of brokered deposits reaching maturity. The Company adopted the accounting standard known as CECL as of January 1, 2021. The effect of adoption increased the ACL by $5.2 million and unfunded commitment reserves by $1.6 million at the beginning of the quarter. The overall impact to equity was $5.2 million net of deferred taxes. During the quarter the ACL decreased due to improved macroeconomic forecasts and reserves on specific loans. The ACL to total loans ratio, excluding PPP, for the first quarter expanded to 0.94% from 0.76% in the fourth quarter 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans is primarily due to the conversion of purchase credit impaired (PCI) loans to purchase credit deteriorated (PCD) loans with the CECL adoption, which does not represent a true change in the credit quality of our portfolios. Excluding PCD loans, our ratio of non-accrual loans to total was 0.47% for the first quarter compared to 0.48% at year-end 2020. While the first quarter ACL includes the effect of net charge-offs, the majority is due to the settlement of a PCD loan that had a $300 thousand discount that increased interest income as a recovery. There were no significant downgrades in credit quality identified through commercial loan stress testing or through regular credit reviews. The Company's book value per share was $27.13 at March 31, 2021 compared with $27.58 at December 31, 2020. Net unrealized gains on securities increased equity by $4.5 million at the end of the quarter and $10.0 million at year-end 2020. Unrealized gains during the quarter were lower due to fair value adjustments affected by the upward movement in the treasury yield curve in years 3 to 30 and related impact to our weighted average 5 year portfolio duration. Equity was also reduced by $5.2 million in the first quarter due to implementing CECL. Excluding security adjustments and CECL adoption, tangible book value per share was $18.69 and $18.38 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. BHB - Bar Harbor Bankshares Page 2 www.barharbor.bank RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net income in the first quarter 2021 was $9.5 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.50 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Net income benefited from higher fee income, lower operating expenses and a credit provision recapture in the first quarter 2021. Core earnings in the first quarter 2021 totaled $10.2 million or $0.68 per share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.50 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Non-core charges totaled $897 thousand and $226 thousand in first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net interest margin (NIM) in the first quarter of 2021 was 2.88% compared to 3.04% in the same period of 2020. The decrease in NIM is due to the Federal Reserve rate cuts in response to the pandemic, which lowered the yields on many classes of earning assets and also lowered the costs of interest-bearing liabilities. The yield on earning assets was 3.46% compared to 4.12% in the first quarter 2020 reflecting loan originations and repricing of variable rate products in a lower interest rate environment. Costs of funds decreased to 0.72% compared to 1.28% in the first quarter 2020 due to lower rates and reductions to wholesale funding afforded by significant growth in core deposits. PPP loans added 10 basis points to NIM during the quarter as the majority of the remaining 2020 originations were forgiven. Accretion on PPP loans originated in the first quarter 2021 are not expected to materially affect NIM until loans are forgiven starting in the third quarter. Excess liquidity in the form of cash balances held mostly at the Federal Reserve Bank in the first quarter 2021 reduced NIM by 15 basis points. The provision for credit losses for the quarter was a benefit of $489 thousand compared to an expense of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The provision recapture in the first quarter 2021 is attributable to improving economic forecasts and lower amounts of specific reserves due to credit improvements. Non-interest income in the first quarter 2021 increased to $10.2 million from $8.4 million in the same quarter in 2020 due to higher wealth management and mortgage banking income. While customer service fees were slightly down compared to the first quarter 2020, the income has been building up on a sequential quarter basis and is approaching pre-pandemic levels. Wealth management is up 9% as AUM expanded 23% over the first quarter of 2020 due to improved market conditions. Mortgage banking activities continue to contribute a significant amount of fee income due to the favorability of sales given the current interest rate environment. Secondary market sales of residential mortgage loans totaled $69.2 million compared to $14.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. Non-interest expense was $22.5 million in the first quarter 2021 compared to $22.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase includes $800 thousand of higher non-core expenses offset by $700 thousand in operational expense improvements. Non-core expenses in the first quarter 2021were primarily charges from early retirement and reductions in workforce programs while the same quarter of 2020 included costs to consolidate our wealth management systems. Reductions to most categories of non-interest expense in the quarter helped drive our efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) to 61.95%, down from 64.82% for the same period of 2020. BHB - Bar Harbor Bankshares Page 3 www.barharbor.bank BACKGROUND Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements under the headings "FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS", "FINANCIAL CONDITION" and "RESULTS OF OPERATIONS" contained in this document , including regarding the Company's intention to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time, that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these and other uncertainties, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company's past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. BHB - Bar Harbor Bankshares Page 4 www.barharbor.bank NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non- GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community. ### BHB - Bar Harbor Bankshares Page 5 www.barharbor.bank This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

