    BHB   US0668491006

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

(BHB)
Bar Harbor Bankshares : William Bennett Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust's Commercial Banking Team

06/22/2021
Bangor, Maine (June 22, 2021) - William 'Tommy' Bennett has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust's Community Banking Team as Assistant Vice President, Community Banking Relationship Manager. In this role, he helps entrepreneurs in the Central Maine area find the right financing and deposit solutions for their small businesses.

Tommy has more than 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. He joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2019 and served as Assistant Vice President, Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank's locations in the Greater Bangor area. Prior to joining the Bank, Tommy served as branch relationship manager for People's United Bank, branch manager/financial planner for Commonwealth Financial Network; and as branch manager/commercial lender for Fleet Bank.

Tommy received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Husson University. He holds Series 6, 63, and 65 licenses from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Tommy is registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) and is also a State of Maine Notary Public.

Tommy, his wife Ryan Elizabeth Feder-Bennett, and their two children, Grace and Eli, live in Bangor, Maine.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 12:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
