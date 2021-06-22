Bar Harbor Bankshares : William Bennett Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust's Commercial Banking Team

Bangor, Maine (June 22, 2021) - William 'Tommy' Bennett has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust's Community Banking Team as Assistant Vice President, Community Banking Relationship Manager. In this role, he helps entrepreneurs in the Central Maine area find the right financing and deposit solutions for their small businesses.

Tommy has more than 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. He joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2019 and served as Assistant Vice President, Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank's locations in the Greater Bangor area. Prior to joining the Bank, Tommy served as branch relationship manager for People's United Bank, branch manager/financial planner for Commonwealth Financial Network; and as branch manager/commercial lender for Fleet Bank.

Tommy received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Husson University. He holds Series 6, 63, and 65 licenses from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Tommy is registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) and is also a State of Maine Notary Public.

Tommy, his wife Ryan Elizabeth Feder-Bennett, and their two children, Grace and Eli, live in Bangor, Maine.

