    543283   INE382M01027

BARBEQUE NATION HOSPITALITY LTD.

(543283)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
1175.00 INR   -1.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barbeque Nation Hospitality : Resignation

04/17/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: April 17, 2022

To

The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Scrip Code: 543283

The Manager,

Listing & Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Symbol: BARBEQUE

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of resignation of Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan (DIN:00218008), an

Independent Director

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI (LODR) Regulations"), we wish to inform you that Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan (DIN:00218008) has resigned vide his resignation letter dated April 16, 2022, from the office of Independent Director of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited (the "Company") with effect from April 16, 2022.

The disclosures as required under SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are disclosed hereunder:

Sl. No

Particulars

Details

1

Reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise

Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan has expressed his intention to resign from the office of Independent Director of the Company as he does not have sufficient time to devote for the Board of the Company.

Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan has also confirmed that there are no other material reasons for his resignation, other than those mentioned above.

2

Date of appointment/ cessation (as applicable) & Term of appointment

Resignation with effect from April 16, 2022

3

Brief profile (in case of appointment)

Not applicable

4

Disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director)

Not applicable

BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED

The resignation tendered by Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan shall be placed before the Board of Directors in the ensuing Board Meeting for taking note of the same.

Further, the resignation letter along with detailed reasons for the resignation received from Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan, will be filed with the Stock Exchanges in due course and in accordance with the provisions of Clause 7B of Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

The aforesaid information will also be made available on the Company's website at www.barbequenation.com.

This is for your information and kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited

Nagamani C Y

Company Secretary and Compliance officer M. No.: A27475

BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED

Disclaimer

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 06:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 652 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2022 -225 M -2,95 M -2,95 M
Net cash 2022 1 130 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -203x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45 718 M 599 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 662
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart BARBEQUE NATION HOSPITALITY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARBEQUE NATION HOSPITALITY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 175,00 INR
Average target price 1 524,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rahul Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amit Vinod Kumar Betala Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Raza Sayed Head-Information Technology
Abhay Chintaman Chaudahri Independent Non-Executive Director
Revathy Ashok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARBEQUE NATION HOSPITALITY LTD.-18.36%599
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-32.03%91 449
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.57%39 078
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-12.74%16 396
SODEXO-8.67%11 121
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-22.56%4 800