Barbeque Nation Hospitality : Resignation

Date: April 17, 2022

To

The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001 Scrip Code: 543283 The Manager, Listing & Compliance Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Symbol: BARBEQUE

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of resignation of Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan (DIN:00218008), an

Independent Director

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI (LODR) Regulations"), we wish to inform you that Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan (DIN:00218008) has resigned vide his resignation letter dated April 16, 2022, from the office of Independent Director of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited (the "Company") with effect from April 16, 2022.

The disclosures as required under SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are disclosed hereunder:

Sl. No Particulars Details 1 Reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan has expressed his intention to resign from the office of Independent Director of the Company as he does not have sufficient time to devote for the Board of the Company. Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan has also confirmed that there are no other material reasons for his resignation, other than those mentioned above. 2 Date of appointment/ cessation (as applicable) & Term of appointment Resignation with effect from April 16, 2022 3 Brief profile (in case of appointment) Not applicable 4 Disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director) Not applicable

BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED

The resignation tendered by Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan shall be placed before the Board of Directors in the ensuing Board Meeting for taking note of the same.

Further, the resignation letter along with detailed reasons for the resignation received from Mr. Natarajan Ranganathan, will be filed with the Stock Exchanges in due course and in accordance with the provisions of Clause 7B of Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

The aforesaid information will also be made available on the Company's website at www.barbequenation.com.

This is for your information and kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited

Nagamani C Y

Company Secretary and Compliance officer M. No.: A27475

BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED