Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543283   INE382M01027

BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED

(543283)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
1148.90 INR   +2.34%
04:30aIndia's Barbeque-Nation more than doubles Q2 profit on dine-in rebound
RE
09/20Barbeque Nation Hospitality : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/12Barbeque Nation Hospitality : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Barbeque-Nation more than doubles Q2 profit on dine-in rebound

11/09/2022 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd more than doubled its second-quarter profit as more people went out to restaurants post the pandemic-induced curbs.

Consolidated net profit jumped 143% to 70.9 million Indian rupees ($872,755.03) for the three months ended Sept. 30 from 29.2 million rupees a year ago, an exchange filing on Wednesday showed.

Revenue from operations rose 40.3% to 3.10 billion rupees, from 2.21 billion rupees a year ago.

The growth was supported by improvement in the dine-in business, coupled with the robust performance of both Toscano and BARQ's international businesses, Chief Executive Officer Rahul Agrawal said in a statement.

The company, known for its "over the table" live barbeque grills, also owns Italian restaurant chain Toscano.

Restaurants in India have seen an increase in business this year, with people slowly returning to offices under hybrid work arrangements and venturing out more.

Domino's Pizza's India franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10% increase in quarterly profit on dine-in demand.

($1 = 81.2370 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED 2.34% 1148.9 End-of-day quote.-20.17%
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED -7.50% 565.9 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
All news about BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED
04:30aIndia's Barbeque-Nation more than doubles Q2 profit on dine-in rebound
RE
09/20Barbeque Nation Hospitality : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/12Barbeque Nation Hospitality : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
08/11Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Acquires More Stake in Subsidiary
MT
08/10Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. completed the acquisition of additional 6.34% stake in..
CI
08/02Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/01Barbeque Nation Hospitality : Acquisition
PU
08/01Transcript : Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 01,..
CI
08/01Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended J..
CI
08/01Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. agreed to acquire additional 6.34% stake in Red Apple ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 13 628 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2023 551 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 80,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 44 740 M 550 M 550 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 878
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 148,90 INR
Average target price 1 448,25 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rahul Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anurag Mittal Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Raza Sayed Head-Information Technology
Nagamani Chikkondihalli Yekambareswara Secretary & Compliance Officer
Abhay Chintaman Chaudahri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARBEQUE-NATION HOSPITALITY LIMITED-20.17%550
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-22.67%106 468
COMPASS GROUP PLC12.81%37 837
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.17%17 151
SODEXO16.38%13 215
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-14.69%4 965