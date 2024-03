Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in the business of operating casual dining restaurant chain in India. The Company operates through the setting up and managing restaurant business segment. The Company provides a variety of meats, vegetables, sauces and condiments. It offers menu options, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. It also operates an Italian cuisine restaurant chain under the Toscano brand. It owns and operates around 200 outlets in India, four outlets in the UAE, one outlet in Malaysia and one outlet in Oman. The Company operates restaurants across India, namely Agra, Ahmedabad, Belgaum, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dimapur, Durgapur, Erode, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Goa, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysore, Nellore, New Delhi, Noida, Ranchi, Salem, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Zirakpur and others.