    YBAR   ES0105284006

BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.

(YBAR)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39 2022-10-28 am EDT
1.600 EUR    0.00%
Barcino Property SOCIMI S A : Financial Statements 06/30/2022

10/28/2022 | 10:59pm EDT
FREE TRANSLATION - IN CASE OF DISCREPANCY, THE SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS

Barcelona, 28 October 2022

In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth de BME MTF Equity segment, Barcino Property SOCIMI, S.A. (hereinafter, the "Company" or "Barcino") informs of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

  • Limited Review Report corresponding to the Individual Interim Financial statements for the six-month period ending 30 June 2022.
  • Individual Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ending 30 June 2022.

The above documentation is also available to the market on the Company's website (www.barcinoproperty.com)

In accordance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020, it is stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its directors.

Sincerely,

BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.

Free translation - In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version prevails

Barcino Property SOCIMI S.A.

Interim financial statements

for the six-month period ended

30 June 2022

Free translation - In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version prevails

BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.

BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2022

(in euros)

ASSETS

Note

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

1 A) NON-CURRENT ASSETS

36,220,090.40

35,380,499.59

1 A) EQUITY

24,091,896.93

24,522,030.74

1.1

I. Intangible fixed assets

Note 4

2,204.46

629.79

1.1 A-1) Shareholders' equity

Note 8

24,091,896.93

24,522,030.74

1.1.3 3.Patents, licences, trademarks and similar items

607.48

629.79

1.1.1 I. Share capital

24,524,110.00

24,524,110.00

1.1.3 5. Computer software

1,596.98

0.00

1.1.1.1. Registered capital

24,524,110.00

24,524,110.00

1.2

II. Property, plant and equipment

Note 4

1,340.94

387.47

1.1.2 II. Share premium

6,347,632.78

6,347,632.78

1.2.2 2. Property, plant and equipment

1,340.94

387.47

1.1.3 III. Reserves

85,479.32

7,213.37

1.1.3.2. Legal reserve

78,265.95

0.00

1.3

III. Investment property

Note 4

36,136,644.15

35,295,245.06

1.1.3.2 2. Other reserves

7,213.37

7,213.37

1.3.1 1. Land

22,219,012.09

22,219,012.09

1.1.4 IV. Treasury shares

(82,473.66)

(82,473.66)

1.3.2 2. Buildings

12,027,362.80

12,295,431.81

1.1. 5 V. Loss from previous years

(6,352,719.28)

(7,057,112.84)

1.3.3 3. Property, plant and equipment in the course of construction and advances

1,890,269.26

780,801.16

1.1.5.2 2. Prior years' losses

(6,352,719.28)

(7,057,112.84)

1.1.6 VI. Other capital contributions

1.58

1.58

1.5

IV. Non-current financial assets

Note 7

79,900.85

84,237.27

1.1.7 VII. Profit/(loss) for the year

(430,133.81)

782,659.51

1.5.5 5. Other financial assets

79,900.85

84,237.27

2 B) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

12,947,123.85

13,317,180.44

2.2 II. Non-current payables

12,947,123.85

13,317,180.44

2 B) CURRENT ASSETS

2,825,628.73

4,208,150.26

2.2.2 2. Bank borrowings

Notes 9 and 10

12,308,683.31

12,430,418.25

2.3

III. Trade and other receivables

Note 7

405,755.41

329,519.80

2.2.5 5. Other financial liabilities

Notes 9 and 10

638,440.54

886,762.19

2.3.1 1. Trade receivables for sales and services

29,692.73

31,889.03

3 C) CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,006,698.35

1,749,438.67

2.3.3 3. Sundry receivables

137,979.18

57,858.55

3.3 III. Current payables

1,440,826.21

1,324,764.01

2.3.5 5. Current tax assets

Note 11

12,947.84

29.36

3.3.2 2. Bank borrowings

Notes 9 and 10

1,343,633.21

1,200,064.31

2.3.6 6. Other accounts receivable from public authorities

Note 11

225,135.66

239,742.86

3.3.5 5. Other financial liabilities

Notes 9 and 10

97,193.00

124,699.70

2.5

V. Non-current financial assets

Note 7

394,039.13

311,025.12

3.5 V. Trade and other payables

565,872.14

424,674.66

2.5.5 5. Other financial assets

394,039.13

311,025.12

3.5.3 3. Sundry accounts payable

Notes 9 and 10

534,900.91

314,449.44

2.6

VI. Current prepayments and accrued income

979.72

12,969.54

3.5.4 4. Remuneration payable

Notes 9 and 10

0.00

3,229.88

2.7

VII. Cash and cash equivalents

2,024,854.47

3,554,635.80

3.5.6 6. Other accounts payable to public authorities

Note 11

21,789.94

100,148.82

2.7.1 1. Cash

2,024,854.47

3,554,635.80

3.5.7 7. Customer advances

Note 10

9,181.29

6,846.52

TOTAL ASSETS

39,045,719.13

39,588,649.85

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

39,045,719.13

39,588,649.85

The accompanying Notes 1 to 16 are an integral part of the balance sheet at 30 June 2022.

1

Free translation - In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version prevails

BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(in euros)

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Note

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

1.

Revenue

915,970.95

783,364.17

Real estate leases

Note 12.1

915,970.95

783,364.17

5.

Other operating income

12,917.58

9,621.61

Other operating income

12,917.58

9,621.61

6.

Staff costs

(76,146.96)

(56,140.98)

a) Wages, salaries and similar expenses

(60,379.98)

(44,927.84)

b) Employee benefit costs

Note 12.2

(15,766.98)

(11,213.14)

7.

Other operating expenses

(812,732.75)

(876,944.57)

a) Outside services

Note 12.3

(765,038.72)

(825,973.58)

b) Taxes

Note 12.3

(34,950.71)

(40,413.32)

c) Losses, impairment and changes in trade provisions

(5,879.38)

(4,530.42)

d) Other current operating expenses

(6,863.94)

(6,027.25)

8.

Depreciation and amortisation charge

Note 4

(320,259.35)

(345,469.66)

12. Other income and expenses

0.00

(8.07)

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(280,250.53)

(485,577.50)

13. Finance income

5.67

24.99

From marketable securities and other financial instruments

5.67

24.99

From third parties

5.67

24.99

14. Finance costs

(149,888.95)

(286,578.10)

On debts with third parties

(149,888.95)

(286,578.10)

FINANCIAL LOSS

LOSS BEFORE TAX

Income tax

Note 11

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

LOSS FOR THE YEAR

(149,883.28)

(286,553.11)

(430,133.81)

(772,130.61)

0.00

0.00

(430,133.81)

(772,130.61)

(430,133.81)

(772,130.61)

The accompanying Notes 1 to 16 are an integral part of the statement of profit or loss for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

2

Free translation - In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version prevails

BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

  1. STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
    (in euros)

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

PROFIT/(LOSS) AS PER STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (I)

(430,133.81)

(772,130.61)

TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II)

0

0

TOTAL TRANSFERS TO STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (III)

0

0

TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III)

(430,133.81)

(772,130.61)

The accompanying Notes 1 to 16 are an integral part of the statement of recognised income and expense for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barcino Property SOCIMI SA published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 02:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
