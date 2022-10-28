Barcino Property SOCIMI S A : Financial Statements 06/30/2022
Barcelona, 28 October 2022
In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth de BME MTF Equity segment, Barcino Property SOCIMI, S.A. (hereinafter, the "
Company" or " Barcino") informs of the following:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Limited Review Report corresponding to the Individual Interim Financial statements for the six-month period ending 30 June 2022.
Individual Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ending 30 June 2022.
The above documentation is also available to the market on the Company's website (
)
www.barcinoproperty.com
In accordance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020, it is stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its directors.
Sincerely,
BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.
Barcino Property SOCIMI S.A.
Interim financial statements
for the six-month period ended
30 June 2022
BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.
BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2022
(in euros)
ASSETS
Note
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Note
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
1 A) NON-CURRENT ASSETS
36,220,090.40
35,380,499.59
1 A) EQUITY
24,091,896.93
24,522,030.74
1.1
I. Intangible fixed assets
Note 4
2,204.46
629.79
1.1 A-1) Shareholders' equity
Note 8
24,091,896.93
24,522,030.74
1.1.3 3.Patents, licences, trademarks and similar items
607.48
629.79
1.1.1 I. Share capital
24,524,110.00
24,524,110.00
1.1.3 5. Computer software
1,596.98
0.00
1.1.1.1. Registered capital
24,524,110.00
24,524,110.00
1.2
II. Property, plant and equipment
Note 4
1,340.94
387.47
1.1.2 II. Share premium
6,347,632.78
6,347,632.78
1.2.2 2. Property, plant and equipment
1,340.94
387.47
1.1.3 III. Reserves
85,479.32
7,213.37
1.1.3.2. Legal reserve
78,265.95
0.00
1.3
III. Investment property
Note 4
36,136,644.15
35,295,245.06
1.1.3.2 2. Other reserves
7,213.37
7,213.37
1.3.1 1. Land
22,219,012.09
22,219,012.09
1.1.4 IV. Treasury shares
(82,473.66)
(82,473.66)
1.3.2 2. Buildings
12,027,362.80
12,295,431.81
1.1. 5 V. Loss from previous years
(6,352,719.28)
(7,057,112.84)
1.3.3 3. Property, plant and equipment in the course of construction and advances
1,890,269.26
780,801.16
1.1.5.2 2. Prior years' losses
(6,352,719.28)
(7,057,112.84)
1.1.6 VI. Other capital contributions
1.58
1.58
1.5
IV. Non-current financial assets
Note 7
79,900.85
84,237.27
1.1.7 VII. Profit/(loss) for the year
(430,133.81)
782,659.51
1.5.5 5. Other financial assets
79,900.85
84,237.27
2 B) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
12,947,123.85
13,317,180.44
2.2 II. Non-current payables
12,947,123.85
13,317,180.44
2 B) CURRENT ASSETS
2,825,628.73
4,208,150.26
2.2.2 2. Bank borrowings
Notes 9 and 10
12,308,683.31
12,430,418.25
2.3
III. Trade and other receivables
Note 7
405,755.41
329,519.80
2.2.5 5. Other financial liabilities
Notes 9 and 10
638,440.54
886,762.19
2.3.1 1. Trade receivables for sales and services
29,692.73
31,889.03
3 C) CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,006,698.35
1,749,438.67
2.3.3 3. Sundry receivables
137,979.18
57,858.55
3.3 III. Current payables
1,440,826.21
1,324,764.01
2.3.5 5. Current tax assets
Note 11
12,947.84
29.36
3.3.2 2. Bank borrowings
Notes 9 and 10
1,343,633.21
1,200,064.31
2.3.6 6. Other accounts receivable from public authorities
Note 11
225,135.66
239,742.86
3.3.5 5. Other financial liabilities
Notes 9 and 10
97,193.00
124,699.70
2.5
V. Non-current financial assets
Note 7
394,039.13
311,025.12
3.5 V. Trade and other payables
565,872.14
424,674.66
2.5.5 5. Other financial assets
394,039.13
311,025.12
3.5.3 3. Sundry accounts payable
Notes 9 and 10
534,900.91
314,449.44
2.6
VI. Current prepayments and accrued income
979.72
12,969.54
3.5.4 4. Remuneration payable
Notes 9 and 10
0.00
3,229.88
2.7
VII. Cash and cash equivalents
2,024,854.47
3,554,635.80
3.5.6 6. Other accounts payable to public authorities
Note 11
21,789.94
100,148.82
2.7.1 1. Cash
2,024,854.47
3,554,635.80
3.5.7 7. Customer advances
Note 10
9,181.29
6,846.52
TOTAL ASSETS
39,045,719.13
39,588,649.85
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
39,045,719.13
39,588,649.85
The accompanying Notes 1 to 16 are an integral part of the balance sheet at 30 June 2022.
BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
(in euros)
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Note
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
1.
Revenue
915,970.95
783,364.17
Real estate leases
Note 12.1
915,970.95
783,364.17
5.
Other operating income
12,917.58
9,621.61
Other operating income
12,917.58
9,621.61
6.
Staff costs
(76,146.96)
(56,140.98)
a) Wages, salaries and similar expenses
(60,379.98)
(44,927.84)
b) Employee benefit costs
Note 12.2
(15,766.98)
(11,213.14)
7.
Other operating expenses
(812,732.75)
(876,944.57)
a) Outside services
Note 12.3
(765,038.72)
(825,973.58)
b) Taxes
Note 12.3
(34,950.71)
(40,413.32)
c) Losses, impairment and changes in trade provisions
(5,879.38)
(4,530.42)
d) Other current operating expenses
(6,863.94)
(6,027.25)
8.
Depreciation and amortisation charge
Note 4
(320,259.35)
(345,469.66)
12. Other income and expenses
0.00
(8.07)
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(280,250.53)
(485,577.50)
13. Finance income
5.67
24.99
From marketable securities and other financial instruments
5.67
24.99
From third parties
5.67
24.99
14. Finance costs
(149,888.95)
(286,578.10)
On debts with third parties
(149,888.95)
(286,578.10)
FINANCIAL LOSS
LOSS BEFORE TAX
Income tax
Note 11
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
LOSS FOR THE YEAR
(149,883.28)
(286,553.11)
(430,133.81)
(772,130.61)
0.00
0.00
(430,133.81)
(772,130.61)
(430,133.81)
(772,130.61)
The accompanying Notes 1 to 16 are an integral part of the statement of profit or loss for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.
BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
(in euros)
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
PROFIT/(LOSS) AS PER STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (I)
(430,133.81)
(772,130.61)
TOTAL INCOME AND EXPENSE RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY (II)
0
0
TOTAL TRANSFERS TO STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (III)
0
0
TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (I+II+III)
(430,133.81)
(772,130.61)
The accompanying Notes 1 to 16 are an integral part of the statement of recognised income and expense for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.
