Barcino Property SOCIMI S A : Potential sale of a controlling interest

Free translation - In case of discrepancies, Spanish version prevails

Barcelona, June 28th, 2022

In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 226 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, and related provisions, a as well as Circular 3/2020 from the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Barcino Property SOCIMI S.A. (hereinafter, the "Company" or "BARCINO") informs of the following:

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

It has been brought to the knowledge of the Company that shareholders Barcino Management BV, Scylla SAS and Mrs. Tessa Maria Rolink, whose consolidated holdings exceed fifty percent (50%) of Barcino's share capital (the "Shareholders"), intend to divest from the Company and to this end have launched a process for the sale of their shares to potential investors (the "Transaction").

In accordance with the provisions of Circular 1/2020 from the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, the Transaction, if completed, will imply for the investor to offer to the remaining shareholders of Barcino to purchase their shares on the same terms and conditions.

The Shareholders have appointed Colliers International Spain, S.L. as financial and real estate advisor in connection with the Transaction.

As of today, the Transaction is at an early stage and no offers from investors have been submitted.

Kind Regards.

BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.,

