Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Barcino Property SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YBAR   ES0105284006

BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.

(YBAR)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39 2022-06-30 am EDT
1.600 EUR    0.00%
11:53aBARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI S A : Potential sale of a controlling interest
PU
04/11Barcino Property SOCIMI, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI S A : Debt cancellation 03/12/2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barcino Property SOCIMI S A : Potential sale of a controlling interest

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Free translation - In case of discrepancies, Spanish version prevails

Barcelona, June 28th, 2022

In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 226 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, and related provisions, a as well as Circular 3/2020 from the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Barcino Property SOCIMI S.A. (hereinafter, the "Company" or "BARCINO") informs of the following:

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

It has been brought to the knowledge of the Company that shareholders Barcino Management BV, Scylla SAS and Mrs. Tessa Maria Rolink, whose consolidated holdings exceed fifty percent (50%) of Barcino's share capital (the "Shareholders"), intend to divest from the Company and to this end have launched a process for the sale of their shares to potential investors (the "Transaction").

In accordance with the provisions of Circular 1/2020 from the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, the Transaction, if completed, will imply for the investor to offer to the remaining shareholders of Barcino to purchase their shares on the same terms and conditions.

The Shareholders have appointed Colliers International Spain, S.L. as financial and real estate advisor in connection with the Transaction.

As of today, the Transaction is at an early stage and no offers from investors have been submitted.

Kind Regards.

BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.,

1

Disclaimer

Barcino Property SOCIMI SA published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.
11:53aBARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI S A : Potential sale of a controlling interest
PU
04/11Barcino Property SOCIMI, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
2021BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI S A : Debt cancellation 03/12/2021
PU
2021BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI S A : Property sale 02/12/2021
PU
2021Barcino Property SOCIMI, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
2021Free Translation Financial Statements 30/06/2021
PU
2021BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI S A : Free Translation Annual Accounts 2020
PU
2021BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI S A : Provisional valuation at 31/12/2020
PU
2018Barcino Property SOCIMI, S.A. acquired building at 105 Hospital street, Birmingham for ..
CI
2018Barcino Property SOCIMI, S.A. acquired a property located at 57 Joaquin Costa street, B..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,69 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net income 2021 0,78 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
Net Debt 2021 10,1 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 36,3x
EV / Sales 2021 29,1x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Barcino Property SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mateu Turró Calvet Chairman
Ralph Weichelt Independent Director
Francesc Ventura Teixidor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCINO PROPERTY SOCIMI, S.A.0.00%41
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-22.77%27 244
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-19.83%27 225
INVITATION HOMES INC.-21.39%21 752
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-24.49%19 991
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-23.85%19 445