BCS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Barclays PLC Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/24/2022 | 11:01am EDT
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE: BCS).

Class Period: February 18, 2021March 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2022

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; (2) BBPLC had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 Shelf Registration Statement, (3) BBPLC was required to conduct a recission offer for those unregistered securities, and (4) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or SEC regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcs-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-barclays-plc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301655686.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles


© PRNewswire 2022
