Stock BARC BARCLAYS PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC Stock price

Equities

BARC

GB0031348658

Banks

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:30:00 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Barclays PLC 5-day change 1st Jan Change
136.82 GBX +0.91% +0.25% -13.80%
03:50pm Big tech saves the day
01:58pm Global stocks flatline as inflation, rate worries creep back into markets RE
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 * 25.62 B 31.39 B Sales 2024 * 26.18 B 32.08 B Capitalization 20.43 B 25.03 B
Net income 2023 * 4,629 M 5,672 M Net income 2024 * 4,876 M 5,975 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,80x
Net cash position 2023 * - 0 Net cash position 2024 * - 0 EV / Sales 2024 *
0,78x
P/E ratio 2023 *
4,77x
P/E ratio 2024 *
4,20x
Employees 87,400
Yield 2023 *
6,29%
Yield 2024 *
7,28%
Free-Float 99.66%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Barclays PLC

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Barclays PLC

Big tech saves the day
Global stocks flatline as inflation, rate worries creep back into markets RE
Tullow gets USD400 million from Glencore AN
Britain's Global Investment Summit draws top banking bosses RE
European shares climb on healthcare boost, Novo Nordisk hits 1-month high RE
Diageo gets price target cuts; JPMorgan ups M&G AN
Industrial metal miners, Phoenix Group lift FTSE 100 RE
London stocks kick-start week, Phoenix Group shines RE
European shares climb as Novo Nordisk boosts healthcare RE
BAE backs upgraded guidance; Royal Mail fined AN
Japan's Mizuho revises up annual forecast after slight drop in Q2 profit RE
The market is about to call Powell's bluff
North American Morning Briefing : Investors Weigh -2- DJ
Goldman likes Smith & Nephew; UBS picks Wise AN
China's Jiangxi Copper boosts First Quantum stake after stock rout RE
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Barclays PLC

Diageo gets price target cuts; JPMorgan ups M&G AN
M&S and Unilever raised but Asos cut AN
UBS downbeat on AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Best Buy, Diageo, Eli Lilly, Estee Lauder, Home Depot...
Watches of Switzerland impresses HSBC; Asos cut AN
More recommendations

Press releases Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC Announces that Draft Materials Relating to the Possible Commencement of Certain ETN Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations Were Erroneously Disseminated by an Unaffiliated Third Party BU
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Barclays PLC (BCS, BCLYF) Investors BU
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Barclays PLC (BCS, BCLYF) Investors BU
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Barclays PLC (BCS, BCLYF) Investors BU
More press releases

News in other languages on Barclays PLC

Technip Energies : Barclays dégrade à "Sous-pondérer"
Actualización de las fuertes variaciones del día: Alfen, Phoenix Group, British Land Company, Kainos Group y otras
Point marchés-L'attentisme s'impose avant les chiffres de l'inflation
Borse Europa in rialzo su spinta healthcare, Novo Nordisk ai massimi di un mese
Les actions en mouvement : Orpea, Alfen, et d'autres
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.71%
1 week+0.25%
Current month+3.83%
1 month-10.74%
3 months-6.33%
6 months-11.86%
Current year-13.80%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
132.84
Extreme 132.84
137.61
1 month
128.12
Extreme 128.12
155.92
Current year
128.12
Extreme 128.12
198.86
1 year
128.12
Extreme 128.12
198.86
3 years
111.83
Extreme 111.8271
219.60
5 years
73.04
Extreme 73.04
219.60
10 years
73.04
Extreme 73.04
298.13
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Barclays PLC

Managers TitleAgeSince
C. Venkatakrishnan CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 2016
Angela Cross DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 53 2012
Alistair Currie COO
 Chief Operating Officer 55 -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Timothy Breedon BRD
 Director/Board Member 65 2012
Mohamed El-Erian BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2019
Nigel Higgins CHM
 Chairman 63 2019
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Barclays PLC

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
HSBC UK SUSTAINABLE EQUITY UCITS ETF - GBP ETF HSBC UK sustainable Equity UCITS ETF - GBP
9.28% 19 M€ -1.66%
HSBC UK SUSTAINABLE EQUITY UCITS ETF (D) - GBP ETF HSBC UK sustainable Equity UCITS ETF (D) - GBP
9.28% 5 M€ -6.08% -
INVESCO FTSE ALL SHARE ESG CLIMATE UCITS ETF ACC - GBP ETF Invesco FTSE All Share ESG Climate UCITS ETF Acc - GBP
4.02% 106 M€ -1.04%
INVESCO FTSE ALL SHARE ESG CLIMATE UCITS ETF DIST - GBP ETF Invesco FTSE All Share ESG Climate UCITS ETF Dist - GBP
4.02% 34 M€ -3.27% -
AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) ETF AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
3.16% 20 M€ +2.11% -
More ETFs positioned on Barclays PLC

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 136.64 +0.78% 8 633 767
23-11-10 135.58 -1.02% 25,413,750
23-11-09 136.98 +0.71% 57,710,180
23-11-08 136.02 -0.15% 29,514,620
23-11-07 136.22 -0.06% 26,541,070

Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 10:51 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Barclays PLC is one of Britain's leading banking groups. The activity is organized around three sectors: - commercial banking: at the end of 2022, owned 481 branches worldwide; - financing, investment, and market banking: specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), portfolio management, transactions on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw material markets, stock trading, merger-acquisition consulting, investment capital, etc.; - credit cards issuing. At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 545.8 billion in current deposits and GBP 398.8 billion in current credits. Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (59.7%), Europe (9.3%), Americas (25.5%), Asia (5.3%), Africa and Middle East (0.2%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Barclays PLC

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
1.356GBP
Average target price
2.126GBP
Spread / Average Target
+56.80%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC Stock Barclays PLC
-13.80% 24 932 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+8.48% 423 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-16.44% 219 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-7.46% 218 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
-1.17% 148 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-8.59% 144 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-1.06% 144 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+17.98% 141 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-8.56% 137 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-7.99% 118 B $
Other Banks
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Barclays PLC - London Stock Exchange
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer