|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|136.82 GBX
|+0.91%
|+0.25%
|-13.80%
|03:50pm
|Big tech saves the day
|01:58pm
|Global stocks flatline as inflation, rate worries creep back into markets
|Sales 2023 *
|25.62 B 31.39 B
|Sales 2024 *
|26.18 B 32.08 B
|Capitalization
|20.43 B 25.03 B
|Net income 2023 *
|4,629 M 5,672 M
|Net income 2024 *
|4,876 M 5,975 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,80x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|Net cash position 2024 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,78x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
4,77x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
4,20x
|Employees
|87,400
|Yield 2023 *
6,29%
|Yield 2024 *
7,28%
|Free-Float
|99.66%
|1 day
|+0.71%
|1 week
|+0.25%
|Current month
|+3.83%
|1 month
|-10.74%
|3 months
|-6.33%
|6 months
|-11.86%
|Current year
|-13.80%
1 week
132.84
137.61
1 month
128.12
155.92
Current year
128.12
198.86
1 year
128.12
198.86
3 years
111.83
219.60
5 years
73.04
219.60
10 years
73.04
298.13
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|2016
Angela Cross DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|53
|2012
Alistair Currie COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|55
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Timothy Breedon BRD
|Director/Board Member
|65
|2012
Mohamed El-Erian BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2019
Nigel Higgins CHM
|Chairman
|63
|2019
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|9.28%
|19 M€
|-1.66%
|9.28%
|5 M€
|-6.08%
|-
|4.02%
|106 M€
|-1.04%
|4.02%
|34 M€
|-3.27%
|-
|3.16%
|20 M€
|+2.11%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|136.64
|+0.78%
|8 633 767
|23-11-10
|135.58
|-1.02%
|25,413,750
|23-11-09
|136.98
|+0.71%
|57,710,180
|23-11-08
|136.02
|-0.15%
|29,514,620
|23-11-07
|136.22
|-0.06%
|26,541,070
Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 10:51 am ESTMore quotes
Barclays PLC is one of Britain's leading banking groups. The activity is organized around three sectors: - commercial banking: at the end of 2022, owned 481 branches worldwide; - financing, investment, and market banking: specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), portfolio management, transactions on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw material markets, stock trading, merger-acquisition consulting, investment capital, etc.; - credit cards issuing. At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 545.8 billion in current deposits and GBP 398.8 billion in current credits. Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (59.7%), Europe (9.3%), Americas (25.5%), Asia (5.3%), Africa and Middle East (0.2%).
SectorBanks
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
1.356GBP
Average target price
2.126GBP
Spread / Average Target
+56.80%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.80%
|24 932 M $
|+8.48%
|423 B $
|-16.44%
|219 B $
|-7.46%
|218 B $
|-1.17%
|148 B $
|-8.59%
|144 B $
|-1.06%
|144 B $
|+17.98%
|141 B $
|-8.56%
|137 B $
|-7.99%
|118 B $