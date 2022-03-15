Log in
A recipe for recovery: the new campaign to boost small businesses

03/15/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
"A brilliant way to build a business"

Katona left her two-decade career as a barrister to start a new life as an entrepreneur. Eight years later, she is a regular face on television and serves on the Hospitality Council - a team of industry experts assembled to help England's hospitality sector to thrive. But, of course, growing a successful business like Mowgli Street Food is likely to take support.

"There's no shame in having debt," Katona reminds other business owners. "Most businesses have debt, whether to help with unexpected events or to facilitate growth. You are growing because you want to employ more people, pay more taxes and support your community - as long as you take on a serviceable amount of debt responsibly."

A trusted support network is vital for any small business owner who is coping with financial challenges, adds the newly installed Great British Menujudge. "The first thing to do if you're worried about your finances is to go and get help," she explains. "Speak to friends and family. Your bank may also have advice - look for a bank and a relationship manager that has a passion for business and entrepreneurialism. It's so important to have a sounding board. You need someone who can give you a realistic assessment of your business model whilst really listening to you and nurturing your business and ideas."

Hannah Bernard, Head of Business Banking at Barclays.

The opportunity to support a programme which is ultimately about helping businesses to grow their operations aligns very neatly with our own ambitions.

Jon Hope

Director, Barclays Eagle Labs

Whether it's giving her customers good food, helping local charities through The Mowgli Trust or supporting her team's emotional needs during the pandemic, Katona says every decision she makes is based around "enriching the life of the city we're in".

Beyond day-to-day business at her restaurants, she sends between 40 and 60 members of her team to India every year. "They do things like working in Assam to build elephant enclosures, or going to villages and seeing the effect of leaving the light on in a restaurant in London - what that does to the environment and how it can diminish the amount of crops. They see those details and come back forever changed."

So, what keeps Katona motivated? "I do it for my people," she says. "That's a brilliant way to build a business - never forget that people are not just employees. They become like family."

That family is expanding, with more restaurants set to open in the UK this year. After that, her recipe for success could go international, with hopes for new sites from Berlin to the US. "I have a real passion for the world," Katona adds.

Bernard sees the bank, which facilitated over £13bn in lending to small businesses through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, as "a partner" for this growth. "Everyone at Barclays is incredibly passionate about supporting small businesses, the length and breadth of the UK. Our number one priority is to help businesses to not just recover from the pandemic, but to make a solid growth plan for the future," she says.

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution to the challenge, but we hope the steps we've taken to provide hundreds of expert masterclasses and hire additional colleagues will make a real difference."

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 19:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
