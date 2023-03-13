ADRs End Lower; Barclays, Credit Suisse Group Trade Actively

By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 0.6% to 144.54. The European index ticked down 0.9% to 140.30. The Asian index edged down 0.1% to 167.49. The Latin American index lost 1.9% to 180.49, while the emerging-markets index was up slightly at 276.72.

Barclays PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The U.K. bank slipped 3.9% as London-listed banks and financial stocks dropped following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Credit Suisse Group AG tumbled 4.5% as pressure on banks stemming from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse also extended to the Swiss bank, which was already under pressure in recent months. Customers, mainly wealthy clients, withdrew $120 billion for the three-month period ending Dec. 31 because of worries about its financial health.

