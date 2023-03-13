Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:17 2023-03-13 pm EDT
147.48 GBX   -6.31%
06:50pADRs End Lower; Barclays, Credit Suisse Group Trade Actively
DJ
05:46pMarketmind: Markets now banking on no more Fed hikes
RE
04:24pAnalysis-The one pound rescue: inside the rush to save Silicon Valley Bank UK
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADRs End Lower; Barclays, Credit Suisse Group Trade Actively

03/13/2023 | 06:50pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 0.6% to 144.54. The European index ticked down 0.9% to 140.30. The Asian index edged down 0.1% to 167.49. The Latin American index lost 1.9% to 180.49, while the emerging-markets index was up slightly at 276.72.

Barclays PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The U.K. bank slipped 3.9% as London-listed banks and financial stocks dropped following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Credit Suisse Group AG tumbled 4.5% as pressure on banks stemming from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse also extended to the Swiss bank, which was already under pressure in recent months. Customers, mainly wealthy clients, withdrew $120 billion for the three-month period ending Dec. 31 because of worries about its financial health.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1849ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -6.31% 147.48 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -9.58% 2.257 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 26 066 M 31 682 M 31 682 M
Net income 2023 4 878 M 5 929 M 5 929 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,87x
Yield 2023 6,03%
Capitalization 23 398 M 28 440 M 28 440 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 147,48 GBX
Average target price 234,12 GBX
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.69%30 122
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914