    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-06 am EDT
167.88 GBX   +0.83%
05:39pADRs End Mostly Lower, Barclays and British American Tobacco Trade Actively
DJ
08:22aBARCLAYS : RBC remains Neutral
MD
08:03aBarclays Hires Marc Giannoni as Chief US Economist
BU
ADRs End Mostly Lower, Barclays and British American Tobacco Trade Actively

09/06/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged down 0.7% to 130.64. The European index ticked up 0.1% to 122.00. The Asian index lost 1.7% to 158.22. The Latin American index slipped 1.4% to 181.66, while the emerging-markets index sank 1.7% to 273.32.

Barclays PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The U.K. bank rose 1.4% after the company said it appointed Marc Giannoni as managing director and chief U.S. economist for research.

British American Tobacco PLC rose 0.2% following news that e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. agreed to pay at least $438.5 million in a settlement with more than 30 states.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1738ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.83% 167.88 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 0.23% 3479.5 Delayed Quote.27.00%
