ADRs End Mostly Lower, Barclays and British American Tobacco Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged down 0.7% to 130.64. The European index ticked up 0.1% to 122.00. The Asian index lost 1.7% to 158.22. The Latin American index slipped 1.4% to 181.66, while the emerging-markets index sank 1.7% to 273.32.

Barclays PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The U.K. bank rose 1.4% after the company said it appointed Marc Giannoni as managing director and chief U.S. economist for research.

British American Tobacco PLC rose 0.2% following news that e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. agreed to pay at least $438.5 million in a settlement with more than 30 states.

