    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
2022-12-14
161.61 GBX   -0.11%
03:06aExclusive-Barclays turbocharges 2030 sustainable finance target to $1 trln
RE
03:00aBarclays increases sustainable financing target to $1 trillion b…
RE
03:00aBarclays increases amount it will invest in climate startups to…
RE
BARCLAYS INCREASES SUSTAINABLE FINANCING TARGET TO $1 TRILLION B…

12/14/2022 | 03:00am EST
BARCLAYS INCREASES SUSTAINABLE FINANCING TARGET TO $1 TRILLION BY 2030 - EXECUTIVE


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 115 M 31 114 M 31 114 M
Net income 2022 4 988 M 6 179 M 6 179 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,48x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 25 663 M 31 793 M 31 793 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 161,78 GBX
Average target price 233,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-13.49%31 793
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.24%393 284
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.39%262 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 824
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.17%162 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 388