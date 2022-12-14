BARCLAYS INCREASES SUSTAINABLE FINANCING TARGET TO $1 TRILLION B…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Cybersecurity
Artificial Intelligence
The future of mobility
Fintechs
The Golden Age of Video Games
The SPAC
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Biotechnology
Strategic Metals
Education
Fintechs
US Basketball
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Barclays PLC
News
Summary
BARC
GB0031348658
BARCLAYS PLC
(BARC)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
03:23 2022-12-14 am EST
161.61
GBX
-0.11%
03:06a
Exclusive-Barclays turbocharges 2030 sustainable finance target to $1 trln
RE
03:00a
Barclays increases sustainable financing target to $1 trillion b…
RE
03:00a
Barclays increases amount it will invest in climate startups to…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
BARCLAYS INCREASES SUSTAINABLE FINANCING TARGET TO $1 TRILLION B…
12/14/2022 | 03:00am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
BARCLAYS INCREASES SUSTAINABLE FINANCING TARGET TO $1 TRILLION BY 2030 - EXECUTIVE
© Reuters 2022
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
03:06a
Exclusive-Barclays turbocharges 2030 sustainable finance target to $1 trln
RE
03:00a
Barclays increases sustainable financing target to $1 trillion b…
RE
03:00a
Barclays increases amount it will invest in climate startups to…
RE
02:05a
Analysis-Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation will bring revival in 2023
RE
12/13
Exclusive-Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources
RE
12/13
Wall St rises after CPI data but Fed concerns persist
RE
12/13
US STOCKS-Wall St rises after CPI data but Fed concerns persist
RE
12/13
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Invitation Homes to $39 From $41, Maintains Overweight..
MT
12/13
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Cousins Properties to $36 From $43, Maintains Overweig..
MT
12/13
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on American Homes 4 Rent to $37 From $41, Maintains Overw..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
12/13
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Invitation Homes to $39 From $41, Maintains Overweight..
MT
12/13
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Cousins Properties to $36 From $43, Maintains Overweig..
MT
12/13
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on American Homes 4 Rent to $37 From $41, Maintains Overw..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
25 115 M
31 114 M
31 114 M
Net income 2022
4 988 M
6 179 M
6 179 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,48x
Yield 2022
4,45%
Capitalization
25 663 M
31 793 M
31 793 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,98x
Nbr of Employees
81 600
Free-Float
99,7%
More Financials
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
161,78 GBX
Average target price
233,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target
44,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan
Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross
Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins
Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby
Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani
Global Head-Compliance Services
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC
-13.49%
31 793
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-15.24%
393 284
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-26.39%
262 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-12.73%
209 824
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-11.17%
162 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-12.78%
153 388
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Setting cookies
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave