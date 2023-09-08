BARCLAYS WEIGHING CUTTING UP TO 400 JOBS IN UK RETAIL BANK - SOURCE
Barclays Weighing Cutting Up To 400 Jobs In Uk Retail Bank - Sou…
Today at 02:20 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:23 2023-09-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|147.50 GBX
|-0.32%
|-1.05%
|-6.95%
|08:55pm
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|08:20pm
|Barclays drawing up plans for hundreds of job cuts - sources
|RE
BARCLAYS WEIGHING CUTTING UP TO 400 JOBS IN UK RETAIL BANK - SOURCE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|147.50 GBX
|-0.32%
|-1.05%
|28 308 M $
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|Barclays drawing up plans for hundreds of job cuts - sources
|RE
|BARCLAYS WEIGHING CUTTING UP TO 400 JOBS IN UK RETAIL BANK - SOU…
|RE
|BARCLAYS DRAWING UP PLANS FOR HUNDREDS OF JOB CUTS ACROSS INVEST…
|RE
|Barclays Nearing Partnership With AGL Credit Management
|MT
|Barclays Reportedly Plans to Cut About 5% of Client-Facing Staff, Restructure Teams in UK Consumer-Banking Unit
|MT
|Barclays to Cut Hundreds of Jobs, Bloomberg Says, Citing Sources
|DJ
|Barclays Reportedly Nearing Private Credit Partnership With AGL Credit Management
|MT
|Barclays plans hundreds of job cuts in trading, investment bank units - Bloomberg News
|RE
|UK watchdog to 'ramp up' checks on how banks assess risks
|RE
|U.S. food companies go deal hunting as pandemic growth fades
|RE
|Nothing's sacred anymore
|North American Morning Briefing: Apple's China Conflict, Rate Hike Fears Continue to Weigh
|DJ
|Tyson Foods CFO Says Co Has Seen Some Recovery In Chicken Prices - Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
|RE
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Easing Late Thursday Afternoon
|MT
|TYSON FOODS IS EVALUATING ENTIRE BUSINESS DURING CHALLENGING TIM…
|RE
|TYSON FOODS CFO SAYS "WE'VE SEEN SOME RECOVERY IN CHICKEN PRICES…
|RE
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Thursday Afternoon
|MT
|CLIMATE STRESS TESTS : the worst-case scenario is the best
|Sector Update: Tech
|MT
|Seagate Technology Shares Fall After Barclays Downgrade
|MT
|Economic Slowdown in Canada to Test Banks' Safe Haven Reputations, Barclays Says
|MT
|Back to square one
|Barclays PLC Appoints Executive Changes
|CI
|Slovenia to Arrange Investor Calls, Plans 10-Year Benchmark
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.95%
|28 308 M $
|-3.19%
|28 232 M $
|-3.85%
|28 197 M $
|-8.13%
|28 092 M $
|+28.85%
|28 544 M $
|-5.08%
|29 052 M $
|+34.41%
|26 820 M $
|-14.36%
|30 002 M $
|+7.79%
|30 096 M $
|-15.98%
|30 144 M $