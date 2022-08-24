Log in
BUZZ-Barclays expects India's April-June growth at 16% year-on-year

08/24/2022 | 06:03am EDT
** Barclays says India's economy is expected to have grown by 16% in April-June as the services sector was fully open, trade activity hit a record high and domestic demand held strong

** "The robust sequential recovery in place since Q2 2021, when COVID-19's Delta variant forced widespread lockdowns, likely hit another high in Q2 2022," chief India economist Rahul Bajoria says in a note

** India to detail growth data for fiscal Q1 on Aug 31; growth was at 4.1% year-on-year in January-March

** The foreign bank sees upside risks to its annual growth forecast, which currently stands at 7%

** "Government spending likely remained steady, even though outlays for subsidies likely started to rise, which would weigh on net taxes," Bajoria says (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia)


© Reuters 2022
