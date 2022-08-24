BUZZ-Barclays expects India's April-June growth at 16% year-on-year

** Barclays says India's economy is expected to
have grown by 16% in April-June as the services sector was fully
open, trade activity hit a record high and domestic demand held
strong
** "The robust sequential recovery in place since Q2 2021,
when COVID-19's Delta variant forced widespread lockdowns,
likely hit another high in Q2 2022," chief India economist Rahul
Bajoria says in a note
** India to detail growth data for fiscal Q1 on Aug 31;
growth was at 4.1% year-on-year in January-March
** The foreign bank sees upside risks to its annual growth
forecast, which currently stands at 7%
** "Government spending likely remained steady, even though
outlays for subsidies likely started to rise, which would weigh
on net taxes," Bajoria says
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia)