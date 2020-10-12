Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of England asks banks how ready they are for sub-zero rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 12:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England asked banks on Monday how ready they are for zero or negative interest rates, following up its announcement last month that it was considering how to take rates below zero if necessary.

Other central banks have pushed rates into negative territory in an attempt to spur banks to lend more, and the BoE said in September it was looking into what such a policy might mean in Britain.

"As part of this work, we are requesting specific information about your firm's current readiness to deal with a zero Bank Rate, a negative Bank Rate, or a tiered system of reserves remuneration - and the steps that you would need to take to prepare for the implementation of these," Deputy BoE Governor Sam Woods said in a letter to banks.

The BoE and lenders had to understand the implications of any such moves "since the MPC may see fit to choose various options based on the situation at the time," he said, referring to the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

Woods said he wanted to know if there were any technology challenges to implementing zero or negative rates.

"We are also seeking to understand whether there may be potential for short-term solutions or workarounds, as well as permanent systems changes," he said.

The BoE set a deadline of Nov. 12 - a week after its next monetary policy announcement - for banks to respond.

Most euro zone banks have held off passing negative rates on to the bulk of their retail customers despite borrowing costs being below zero for the majority of this decade.

However, UK banks would likely face a sharper hit to profitability if they opted not to shift rates in line with the Bank of England due to their differing business models.

Banks in most euro zone countries charge customers a fee for having accounts, whereas in Britain such charges are rare, and lenders' returns are largely based on the difference between lending and deposit rates.

Money markets last week pushed back bets that the BoE would cut rates below zero. Investors see rates falling below zero in May 2021, instead of March.

The BoE cut its benchmark rate to record low of 0.1% in March to help the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

Its next move is widely expected to be an increase in its 745 billion-pound ($972 billion) bond-buying programme in November.

Sterling and British government bonds were little changed in early trade on Monday.

Governor Andrew Bailey repeated his comments that the BoE's assessment of negative rates was not a sign that it would cut rates below zero.

"We have to ask the question, if they're in the toolbox, can we use them? But we are not near, and we haven't addressed the question (of) should we use them," he said in a question-and-answer session with members of the public.

Banks earn money from interest and negative rates would hit profitability, but Wood's letter made no specific mention of this, focusing instead on the technical preparedness of lenders.

An accompanying questionnaire asked banks how their retail and wholesale business's IT systems could cope, and how much time and money it would cost to make short-term "tactical" and permanent "strategic" changes.

Banks are already under pressure to help households and businesses struggling with the pandemic. They also could face a reduction in access to markets in the European Union when Britain's post-Brexit transition period expires.

($1 = 0.7665 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones, writing by William Schomberg, additional reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Larry King and Toby Chopra)

By Huw Jones and William Schomberg

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.49% 1.6688 Delayed Quote.-54.58%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.34% 105.84 Delayed Quote.-40.28%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.31% 0.90386 Delayed Quote.7.25%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.39% 308.2 Delayed Quote.-47.73%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -0.55% 28.07 Delayed Quote.-54.84%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -0.57% 112.95 Delayed Quote.-52.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
12:55pBank of England asks banks how ready they are for sub-zero rates
RE
10:33aBank of England Questions Lenders on Readiness for Negative Rates -- Update
DJ
08:40aE-commerce group Allegro lights up Europe's IPO market, leaping 50% on debut
RE
07:52aHELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
07:51aZOOPLUS AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
07:50aPROSUS : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:49aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:49aAIXTRON : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:48aSTMICRO : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:48aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 306 M 27 843 M 27 843 M
Net income 2020 649 M 849 M 849 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 18 613 M 24 214 M 24 324 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 142,68 GBX
Last Close Price 107,28 GBX
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-40.28%24 214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.40%308 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.17%242 656
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.00%219 722
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 527
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-3.73%133 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group