    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:35 2022-11-30 am EST
161.32 GBX   +0.20%
02:58aLONDON BRIEFING: UK Ofgem confirms five-year price control plan
AN
02:47aBank of England consults on remaining Basel bank capital rules
RE
02:30aROLLS-ROYCE : Barclays raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
Bank of England consults on remaining Basel bank capital rules

11/30/2022 | 02:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bank of England building, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England confirmed on Wednesday that the rollout of remaining global bank capital rules would start in January 2025, with smaller lenders not required to apply them.

Known as Basel III, the rules were agreed globally after taxpayers had to bail out undercapitalised lenders in the global financial crisis over a decade ago.

The BoE said it does not expected its proposals to implement the remaining Basel rules to "significantly increase overall capital requirements on average across UK firms".

"Alignment with strong international banking standards promotes economic growth by underpinning the competitiveness of the UK as a financial centre," BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said in a statement.

"Our proposals for implementing the latest Basel standards, with appropriate but limited adjustments for the UK market, aim to deliver these goals."

This contrasts with the European Union where several, albeit temporary, deviations from Basel are being proposed for the same start date as Britain.

The Bank proposed introducing the changes on January 1, 2025 - two years later than agreed globally - with transitional arrangements that give firms significant time to adjust to the new framework.

The BoE had already set out separate plans for a "strong and simple" capital regime for Britain's smaller banks, and on Wednesday said these were being revised.

It proposed that banks who comply with the new simpler regime criteria would not have to apply the remaining Basel III rules for calculating capital buffers.

The Bank intends to consult in early 2023 on the first batch of measures that will apply to banks that come under the simpler regime.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.19% 0.56032 Delayed Quote.3.70%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.42% 161.62 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.12% 0.615714 Delayed Quote.5.97%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.86484 Delayed Quote.2.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.08% 0.010249 Delayed Quote.3.22%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.42% 46.945 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.50% 261.7 Delayed Quote.7.17%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.25% 0.835652 Delayed Quote.13.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 25 117 M 30 072 M 30 072 M
Net income 2022 4 992 M 5 977 M 5 977 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,45x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 25 515 M 30 548 M 30 548 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 161,00 GBX
Average target price 231,74 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-13.90%30 548
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.16%400 558
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%296 830
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%205 825
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.85%181 265
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.59%152 789